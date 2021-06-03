Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

From Kermit the Frog in Canada to rest stops in Japan to visits from the Death Horse in France, this week's tweet roundup is something of a travel edition — and then some. Bon voyage and bon appétit.

Time means nothing anymore:

JUNE 1ST??? what's next?? june 2nd?? sick to my stomach — a (@thatbluecynic) June 1, 2021

2. Art:

My delivery dude sent me the most beautiful photograph of the Chinese food I ordered ??!!!! pic.twitter.com/4NuQJ8tpaW — rs (@em____dash) May 31, 2021

3. They would, too:

You think you could live in Canada, but then you find out they call Kermit the Frog "Green Dennis" or something and the deal is off. — J.P. McDade (@jp_mcdade) May 27, 2021

4. Classic loss-of-innocence moment that we all go through:

Losing my shit watching a video about rest stops in Japan. They are actually nice there. Rest stops in America are where you dry heave trying to pee and also catch a glimpse of a naked man on all fours eating a deer carcass — James 5:1-6 🦀 (@AMERICUHHHH) May 28, 2021

5. OMG

Ben Affleck when his wife came back in Gone Girl pic.twitter.com/iOjaQyue9l — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) May 31, 2021

6. Why Grim Reaper when you could Horse of Doom:

if i was on my deathbed and a horse bashed its way into my room i'd just fucking die. i'm not dealing with that pic.twitter.com/KIxl89x5mT — chuck 🐦💐 (@charlubby) May 31, 2021

7. Writing all my "o"s as little hearts:

how I imagine y'all emailing Chomsky pic.twitter.com/rYGty1UBtU — – gw 💋 (@rogue_feminist) May 28, 2021

8. Oop!

relationships in ur early 20s be like pic.twitter.com/7WC3D97HjZ — bibo (@biboofficial) June 2, 2021

9. MY kitchen?!

My favorite part of Kitchen Nightmares is when the people who applied to be on Kitchen Nightmares are surprised when Gordon tells them their Kitchen is a Nightmare — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) June 3, 2021

10. That's another moment gone. And another. And ano—

People want me to live in the moment and it's like ok it's over. What now — alicia (@nerdjpg) June 1, 2021

Special bonus Pride month tweet:

Don't forget: see something, say something.