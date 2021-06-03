Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

From Kermit the Frog in Canada to rest stops in Japan to visits from the Death Horse in France, this week's tweet roundup is something of a travel edition — and then some. Bon voyage and bon appétit.

  1. Time means nothing anymore:

2. Art:

3. They would, too:

4. Classic loss-of-innocence moment that we all go through:

5. OMG

6. Why Grim Reaper when you could Horse of Doom:

7. Writing all my "o"s as little hearts:

8. Oop!

9. MY kitchen?!

10. That's another moment gone. And another. And ano—

Special bonus Pride month tweet:

Don't forget: see something, say something. For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.

