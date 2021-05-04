Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
Watch This Guy Completely Lose His Sh*t While Watching The Kentucky Derby During A Wedding
DERBY BOY
·Updated:

You're not really supposed to do this during a wedding but we hope this guy donates his winnings to the happy couple.

[Via Mediaite]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

CHEERS TO THIS
rollingstone.com

From family stories to band-of-misfits hangouts, classic rom-coms to workplace mockumentaries, cringe comedies to antihero showcases, and some shows that defy definition, these are the hundred series that have made us laugh, think, occasionally cry, and laugh all over again.

'BABIES, SMILES, CAKE, WHAT'S NOT TO LOVE?'
jezebel.com

When Milwaukee-based food blogger and author Philia Kelnhofer first told her parents that she was making a smash cake for her son's first birthday, they were confused. "They literally looked at me like I was crazy," she says. "My parents were like, 'Wait, you're going to make them a cake, but they're probably not going to eat it, and they're just going to just destroy it?'"

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x