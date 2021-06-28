Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

KEEP IT IN THE FAMILY
annehelen.substack.com

I don't have a daughter, but Instagram sure thinks I do. I blame my birthday weekend, back in May. That's when I was surrounded by women who are the parents of children between the ages of 2 and 7, which meant my phone was hanging out with their phone, my Instagram near their Instagram, and the dark tubes of the internet that communicate to one another about potential shared consumer interests started serving me the ads for Mother-Daughter dress ads that have since filled my feed.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x