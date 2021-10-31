This Reddit Thread About Things It Took People An Embarrassingly Long Time To Realize Might Make You Realize A Few Things

Have you ever had a eureka moment about something you should've known years ago?

Sometimes it can be unsettling to suddenly realize a basic science fact well into adulthood, or even a simple pop song lyric that you've misheard since you were a kid (you mean it's not 'don't go Jason Waterfalls?')

Redditor u/StuckBugg asked the r/AskReddit community about something it took them "an embarrassing amount of time to figure out," and netizens enthusiastically offered revelations that shook them to their core.

Here are a few of our favorite answers from the viral thread.

Flo Rida Is From Florida

Jim Dear And Darling Aren't The Humans' Actual Names In 'Lady And The Tramp'

In lady and the tramp the humans are called Jim dear and darling. I was in my 30s before I realized that wasn't their actual names, it was what lady heard them calling each other. —spacepunk17

Chickens Don't Need Roosters To Lay Eggs

Breakfast Means Breaking The Fast

Teletubbies Were Called That Because They Had TVs In Their Bellies

The Saying Is 'For All Intents And Purposes'

Montana Literally Means Mountains In Spanish

Ponies Aren't Baby Horses

Cows Don't Naturally Produce Milk

Rocky Wasn't A Real Person

Feat. Means Featuring

Paul Bearer Isn't The Undertaker's Manager's Real Name

Coffee Grounds Go Under The Plunger In A French Press

[Read more about things people learned way too late at r/AskReddit]