This Reddit Thread About Things It Took People An Embarrassingly Long Time To Realize Might Make You Realize A Few Things
WHOA

Have you ever had a eureka moment about something you should've known years ago?

Sometimes it can be unsettling to suddenly realize a basic science fact well into adulthood, or even a simple pop song lyric that you've misheard since you were a kid (you mean it's not 'don't go Jason Waterfalls?')

Redditor u/StuckBugg asked the r/AskReddit community about something it took them "an embarrassing amount of time to figure out," and netizens enthusiastically offered revelations that shook them to their core.

Here are a few of our favorite answers from the viral thread.

What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out? from AskReddit

Flo Rida Is From Florida

Comment from discussion tonybenwhite's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

Jim Dear And Darling Aren't The Humans' Actual Names In 'Lady And The Tramp'

In lady and the tramp the humans are called Jim dear and darling. I was in my 30s before I realized that wasn't their actual names, it was what lady heard them calling each other. —spacepunk17

Chickens Don't Need Roosters To Lay Eggs

Comment from discussion TheGodfearingLegend's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

Breakfast Means Breaking The Fast

Comment from discussion droidarmy99's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

Teletubbies Were Called That Because They Had TVs In Their Bellies

Comment from discussion DryPencil_BluntPen's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

The Saying Is 'For All Intents And Purposes'

Comment from discussion SilverEncanis13's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

Montana Literally Means Mountains In Spanish

Comment from discussion clean_da_erf's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

Ponies Aren't Baby Horses

Comment from discussion RBXXIII's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

Cows Don't Naturally Produce Milk

Comment from discussion yllastocs's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

Rocky Wasn't A Real Person

Comment from discussion CrabPplCrabPpl's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

Feat. Means Featuring

Comment from discussion fr0896's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

Paul Bearer Isn't The Undertaker's Manager's Real Name

Comment from discussion LSU2007's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

Coffee Grounds Go Under The Plunger In A French Press

Comment from discussion RollinDeepWithData's comment from discussion "What took you an embarrassing amount of time to figure out?".

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

