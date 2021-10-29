If you surf the internet, we have some bad news, you are being tracked. Some websites track you with tracking cookies that surveil your browsing activity and then sell that information to advertisers. While other websites aren't so thirsty.

VPN company Surfshark scoured through the most popular sites on the web, checked them with WhoTracks.Me, and then compiled a data visualization of the webpages that used the most and least trackers.

theCHIVE was found to be the worst offender, with a whopping 143 trackers on their site, followed closely by Salon (139), NY Daily News (126), Crooks and Liars (116) and Barstool Sports (116).

Surprisingly, despite their reputation for hurting your computer, adult websites like XVIDEOS and XNXX were among the websites that used trackers the least.



