The age-old Android vs iOS and Google vs Apple debate will never end, and that feeling is international.

Tech blog Electronics Hub used an academic language sentiment tool to gauge how much love — or hate — the two most popular smartphone operating systems get online. They surveyed over 140 countries and scored comments based on their positive or negative sentiment.

According to their findings, Android is more loved than Apple around the world, but not by a huge margin. Three countries — Belarus, Fiji and Peru — can't decide which they like more.



In the United States, California, which is home to both companies, swings in favor of Apple, while majority of the states — except a chunk around the Upper Midwest — love Android more.



Among the haters, the biggest anti-Android crew live in Poland (34.4%) and Slovakia (32%) isn't far behind.



The largest group of Apple detractors live in Latvia (35.8%) and are closely followed by users in New Zealand (29.5%).





[Read more at Electronics Hub]