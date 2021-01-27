As COVID-19 has accelerated a consumer shift to streaming and online shopping these past months, the digital presence of companies now seems more important than ever. But which brands are people searching for the most online and how do those searches differ from country to country?

Using Google Keyword Planner, financing information site BusinessFinancing combed through 12 months of search volume data and came up with this map that shows which consumer brands were the most searched for in each country.

See here for a full-sized image of the map

According to BusinessFinancing, Google is the most popular brand in the world and has the highest number of Google searches in 100 countries around the world. Netflix is the second most-searched consumer brand and is most popular in 45 countries, with a majority of those countries being in South America.

BusinessFinancing also broke down the data by sector and came up with different maps that shows the most popular brand in sectors such as smartphones, gaming and fast food.

Smarphone Brands

See a full-sized image of the map here

With 11,308,825 global searches, Apple is the most-searched smartphone brand worldwide, though in terms of sales, it lags behind Chinese brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi.

Gaming Brands

See a full-sized image of the map here

When it comes to gaming brands, Epic Games leads the way with 4,716,375 global searches and Nintendo follows second with 3,120,010 Google searches.

Fashion Brands

See a full-sized image of the map here

According to data, while Nike was the most popular brand in more countries — 49 countries in total — the brands H&M and Zara, most-searched fashion brands in 38 countries each, actually generated more Google searches than Nike in total.

Fast Food Brands

See a full-sized image of the map here

As for fast food brands, McDonald's is the most popular brand worldwide and received 27,090,830 searches worldwide, while KFC, which holds second place, only received 9,601,550 searches.



