👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
BRAND NEW WORLD

· Updated:

As COVID-19 has accelerated a consumer shift to streaming and online shopping these past months, the digital presence of companies now seems more important than ever. But which brands are people searching for the most online and how do those searches differ from country to country?

Using Google Keyword Planner, financing information site BusinessFinancing combed through 12 months of search volume data and came up with this map that shows which consumer brands were the most searched for in each country.

See here for a full-sized image of the map

According to BusinessFinancing, Google is the most popular brand in the world and has the highest number of Google searches in 100 countries around the world. Netflix is the second most-searched consumer brand and is most popular in 45 countries, with a majority of those countries being in South America.

BusinessFinancing also broke down the data by sector and came up with different maps that shows the most popular brand in sectors such as smartphones, gaming and fast food.

Smarphone Brands

See a full-sized image of the map here

With 11,308,825 global searches, Apple is the most-searched smartphone brand worldwide, though in terms of sales, it lags behind Chinese brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi.

Gaming Brands

See a full-sized image of the map here

When it comes to gaming brands, Epic Games leads the way with 4,716,375 global searches and Nintendo follows second with 3,120,010 Google searches.

Fashion Brands

See a full-sized image of the map here

According to data, while Nike was the most popular brand in more countries — 49 countries in total — the brands H&M and Zara, most-searched fashion brands in 38 countries each, actually generated more Google searches than Nike in total.

Fast Food Brands

See a full-sized image of the map here

As for fast food brands, McDonald's is the most popular brand worldwide and received 27,090,830 searches worldwide, while KFC, which holds second place, only received 9,601,550 searches.

[Read more at BusinessFinancing]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

BLURRED LIMES

54 diggs refinery29.com

On March 11, 2020, many of our lives were forever changed. No, I am not making reference to the pandemic, but rather something much more pleasant and amusing — the ideal antidote to everything else that was happening in the world back then. That was the day that Architectural Digest posted its instantly iconic Open Door video with actress Dakota Johnson, in which she gives viewers a tour of her Los Angeles home.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample