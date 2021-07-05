The CDC Posted A GIF Warning People Not To Swim If They Have Diarrhea. It Was Absolutely Gross
It's a very effective message and now we're never going to swim again. Or look at any GIF ever.
[Via Twitter]
Some celebrities' statements of support have been received better than others'.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
If you've ever come across a huge building with no windows in your city, here's what's actually inside.
Hands-on with the betas for Apple's latest software.
Devils may cry, but you certainly will if you try to beat any of the hardest PlayStation 2 games ever made.
We're not sure this is how we would celebrate Fourth of July, but we sure appreciate the memes this video will no doubt bring.
Michael Scott didn't need to leave Dunder Mifflin after season 7, but the network reportedly dropped the ball with Steve Carell.
Wrestling with my own mortality because I still use GIFs
YouTuber Project Farm tests a range of affordable and expensive work boots for their performance, fit and damage protection. He says if you're looking for great value, Sketchers are hard to beat.
Crews used explosives late Sunday night to demolish the remaining structure at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The tinkering duo Beyond the press spent approximately $4,500 making a bathroom scale that can hold around 240 tonnes.
Tarantino's interviews have been obnoxious. And they're a disservice to his excellent book.
How this one scene, which was thankfully removed, nearly ruined the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
There's no single reason for India's catastrophic covid surge. Instead, it's the result of basic mistakes and callous technocratic failures.
Here is a list of some human body parts on which a person vulnerable to sunburn might plausibly get a sunburn, ranked in order of how much it sucks to get a sunburn on them.
Culture tells us bodies like mine are impossible to love. Don't believe it. (From 2021)
A century ago the sports world got a new medium for conveying events with the first radio broadcast.
Gravitational waves have brought us long-sought proof of a cataclysmic event in the universe.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Last year, it seemed like a good idea to go back to school. This year… well, it's different.
In comments still rippling through the network, the reporter Rachel Nichols, who is white, said Maria Taylor, who is Black, earned the job to host 2020 N.B.A. finals coverage because ESPN was "feeling pressure" on diversity.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors this summer — even if we need to be extra careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Good architecture is undoubtedly worth celebrating. Pick up one of these models, and spruce up your home with some of the finest work ever done.
Some essential workers have been compensated for pandemic risks with bonuses or higher wages. In restaurants, all they really got was better tips.
The Action Lab demonstrates how you can shine tempered chocolate with a holographic glow using defraction grating.
Despite already having 1500 satellites in orbit, Starlink will need significantly more money to survive
Footage from Ocean City, Maryland, shows a display of fireworks going off well before the planned time.
Twenty years later, here's why The White Stripes' third album "White Blood Cells" is just as stimulating and superb.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
Rock climbers attempt to traverse the Salamanca Bridge in Ávila, Spain, in a gravity defying challenge.
Scarlett Johansson's co-stars — like Florence Pugh and David Harbour — make Marvel's Black Widow solo film work.
The star brought a common phenomenon to the national stage.
The Action Lab's James Orgill demonstrates how light can be picked up as sound, and the result is eerie.
Some people like "Independence Day" for its campy take on "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"; or for its technical achievements. Other people — like me — watch the movie religiously every time the Fourth of July rolls around.
Laurie Bostic attempted to force her way into the Independence Day parade on her tractor against the wishes of police and created mayhem on the streets of Rockwall, Texas.
Ending housing discrimination requires more than making it illegal.
Master pickup artist Vince Kelvin will train you how to become a master of making out for a fee. Andrew Callaghan took a peek behind the scenes at a pick up artist bootcamp.
Google Health designer Anna Iurchenko shares five techniques for receiving critical feedback so you don't get hurt.
There is so much concrete in the world that soon it will outweigh all living matter - including us. In the latest in our Anthropo-scene series, we explore the material's global reach, occasional beauty, and unimaginable scale.
Mike Bell put together a 3D animation of the Surfside collapse based on key photographic evidence and eyewitness accounts.
Even 50 years later, the "Willy Wonka" child actors speak warmly of working with the late Wilder.
I sipped my vodka cranberry as the man next to me said, "I could take you out of here. Don't you want a better life?"
Don't act like you don't want to surprise your family with a three-foot stuff baguette. Everybody wants that.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Right-hander Pablo López played the shortest game of any pitcher in history. Here's how he managed to get himself thrown out of the game after one pitch.