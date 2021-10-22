The American Cities Where A $1 Million Retirement Would Last The Longest, Ranked

$1 million dollars seems like a lot of money — but as this data visualization shows, it all depends on where you live.

The average American needs to have their retirement savings to last for about 14 to 17 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, various cost-of-living indices and average social security income, personal finance site GOBankingRates calculated how long $1 million retirement fund would last in the top 50 most populous cities in the United States. Visual Capitalist's Carmen Ang created an infographic demonstrating which cities were the best bang for your buck.

In Memphis, you would comfortably be able to live on a $1 million retirement fund for 45 years. On the other hand, it would only last you eight years in San Francisco.

Where it would last the longest

Where it would last the least

[Read more at Visual Capitalist]