FILTHY STINKING RICH

Updated:

Billionaires, with their otherworldly personas, often seem like they inhabit another planet. But the ultra-wealthy do live among us, and despite the economic headwinds faced by the rest of us, continue to proliferate.

In fact, there are now almost 800 billionaires living in the United States, and they reside in states from coast to coast.

Using Forbes' Real Time Billionaires tracker, Irena Martinčević at HowMuch.net mapped the richest billionaire in nearly every state in America (Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota and Vermont don't have any billionaires.)

HowMuch.net

As HowMuch.net's map makes abundantly clear, the wealthiest Americans are almost all white men, with the exception of Massachusetts's Abigail Johnson, Maine's Susan Alfond, Utah's Gail Miller and a few others.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos of Washington State remains the richest man in America with an estimated wealth of $193.8 billion. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, hailing from Texas, is close behind, with a staggering $191.8 billion.

[Read more about the richest billionaires in America at HowMuch.net]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

