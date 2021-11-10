Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Reporter Victoria Bekiempis made sure to check in with Jay-Z if he had one small weight lifted off his shoulders after he was found not liable to pay millions in damages to Parlux Fragrances LLC for lost profits.
Or: Do rich people feel?
Judge Bruce Schroeder admonished prosecutor Thomas Binger's cross-examination of Kyle Rittenhouse after a line of questioning rubbed him the wrong way.
According to The Economist Intelligence Unit, Auckland, New Zealand, is ranked the most livable city in the world this year.
Who knew there were such passions around falling back and springing forward?
If you're an American who's trying to fake a British accent, you should be mindful of this tell that might give you away.
I want to stop, but I'm terrified coming clean now will break him.
The move is part of a wider swath of laws designed to help remote workers.
Paramedics debunk some frequently cited myths when applying first aid and a few of them might surprise you.
Josh Hawley has found a new front in the ongoing culture war. Unfortunately for him, Congress, the White House and the Pentagon all have a different idea.
Rivian's stocks reached new heights after debuting on Wall Street, taking the Amazon and Ford backed automaker's estimated raise to $11.9 billion.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
But you can't say that it's not memorable.
Emerald Robinson was banned for posting COVID-19 misinformation hours after her last suspension was lifted.
You would think that the answer would be more intuitive, but it's actually very much not so.
Middle management has always been tough. But the young workers filling these roles today face a unique set of circumstances that make burnout more likely. What next?
It seems like the doctors were just at Theranos for show.
TikToker @DJSugue provided a day in the life with this eye-popping time-lapse video showing the fascinating way he neatly organizes luggage in the baggage hull of a plane.
Someone unearthed this old "Funny or Die" skit and for any fans of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, the suspense will truly delight them.
"Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
For nearly 200 years, San Francisco has been the last stop of petty thieves, con artists and killers. Iva Kroeger was all three.
Cinematographer Dustin Farrell hopped on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and recorded Major Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson demonstrating an F-22 Raptor test flight in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1,000 FPS.
We all have have that one friend who never stops balling out. So if you're shopping for someone fresh to death, these are what you need to get.
Orlando, Florida, has become the epicenter of America's housing crisis.
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down in tears as he describes getting "cornered" in a parking lot on the night he shot two people to death.
Sure, you could just look at your phone, but what fun is that? This clever clock tells time with quotes from some of the best novels ever written.
'Tis the season to tackle one of many November-specific initiatives, to fill ourselves with soup and to admire fall apparel for animals. Enjoy.
Quentin Tarantino recalls the rare horror movie that left him feeling especially freaked out and inspired the plot to "Reservoir Dogs."
The gift of a Camera Pod, built with durable waterproof Dyneema composite fabrics and weighing less than a quarter pound, is a sure-fire way to light up-and lighten up-any shutterbug's camera kit.
The best Thanksgiving turkey might be the one you can get.
A Swiss studio designed the Babyn Yar Synagogue to open and close just like a book.
A battle royale between four overpowered superheroes. Who would win?
In recent movies like "Finch," Tom Hanks' once-genial everyman doesn't have much use for humanity.
This space heater has over 20,000 user reviews and an impressive 4.5-star average rating. Better yet, it's less than 30 bucks right now.
Anker CEO Steven Yang discusses the transition from USB-A to USB-C and how gallium nitride is the future of chargers. He also discusses navigating relationships with Apple and Amazon.
Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan once quipped, "I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail." Jimmy Kimmel broke the news to her that she actually is going to jail.
"Defendant Chansley's now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot," prosecutors said.
The color green is synonymous with nature and the environmental movement — an association that goes back thousands of years.
The newly minted undisputed champion reveals his travel-kit essentials, invites Tiger Woods for a round of golf and gives props to the team that made him world champ.
Over the last decade, hundreds of jails and prisons in the U.S. have closed, inspiring architects and designers to reimagine sites of incarceration as positive community spaces.
Here's a breakdown of the most charitable states in the US, which itself is the 19th most generous nation in the world.
Stephen Colbert got the honor to announce Paul Rudd as People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive," but not before putting him through some grueling tests as the "official sexiness adjudicator."
Farmers in the Bean Belt perilously depend on just two species. New breeding — and traditional growing practices — could fix that.
Where do we go from here?
How a couple of young friends created an empire stemming from their hatred of New York's premiere baseball club.
If the video appears designed to be shared widely by anti-vaxxers... that's because it is
At first, it seems like a community of people who just really love photos of celebrities near dicks. Then the subliminal messaging starts.