This Reddit Thread Of Things Everyone Used In The Year 2000 That Have Since Gone Out Of Style Will Make You Realize Time Keeps Marching On

Back in the year 2000, we had it so good.

Al Gore was about to be our next president. Our Tamigotchis were still alive. All of our friends were just an instant message away. And with Napster, we had nearly every song ever recorded at the click of a mouse.

More than 20 years later, with millennials reaching middle-age and smartphones as ubiquitous as ever, it can be interesting to look back and reflect on the way we were and the then omnipresent technologies, styles, websites and other creature comforts that now seem quaint.

In a viral thread, Redditor u/BtownBrelooms quizzed the r/AskReddit community about the things that were "used heavily in the year 2000" and now are practically never used today, and they got a lot of people in their 30s to happily reminisce about their childhoods.

Here were a few of the best responses from the thread.

Instant Messaging

via GIPHY

Dial Up

Napster

Under Construction GIFs On Websites

Winamp

JNCO Jeans

via GIPHY

Landlines

Palm Pilots

Portable Music Devices

Rewritable CDs

via GIPHY

Zip Disks

AOL

via GIPHY

Blockbuster

via GIPHY

VCRs

via GIPHY

Mapquest

The Phrase 'Whassup?'

Geocities

[Read more of the things everyone used to use in 2000 that have gone out of style.]