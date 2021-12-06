Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
This Reddit Thread About The Things People Don't Worry About But Should Might Make You Reassess Your Priorities
WHAT, ME WORRY?
·Updated:

Baz Luhrmann's "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" features the memorable line, "Don't worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum." But as this viral Reddit thread points out, there might actually be quite a few things worth worrying about.

Redditor u/_Losy asked the r/AskReddit community about the things that people "don't worry about but really should" and the replies came in fast and furious.

Here were the most worrisome things that Redditors have now put into our heads.

What is something people don't worry about but really should? from AskReddit

Driving

Comment from discussion PM_ME_UR_LAST_DREAM's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion Mr-Pringlz-and-Carl's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion LuckyTaco_'s comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion why_not_bud's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion Myfourcats1's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

People Who Run Red Lights And Stop Signs

Comment from discussion Back2Bach's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion Losov's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion EviedenceMatters5678's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion rothIsBadHeSaidSo's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

Hypertension

Comment from discussion kluverbucy77's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion Lukey_Jangs's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion DepopulationXplosion's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

The Sun

Comment from discussion ancheli's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

Posting Our Personal Information On Social Media

Comment from discussion Curious-Force5819's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion Cleverbird's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion maid-for-hire's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

Our Teeth

Comment from discussion theR0TH's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion Wisewolf-Holo's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion utahguyiguess's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion FerociousPancake's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

Credit Card Debt

Comment from discussion scaryboilednoodles's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion Frubbs's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion The-Arctic-Hare's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

Climate Change

Comment from discussion XawesomepersonX's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion DoloresHaze7's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion HauntedDrainer's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion HaiderTerrafaux's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

Alcoholism

Comment from discussion theleftalwaysrises's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion gettingtobefree's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion gettingtobefree's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

Eating Too Much Sugar Or Salt

Comment from discussion Lovingnature412's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion Illokonereum's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion OB_1322's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

Retirement

Comment from discussion Realitycheck-4u's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion Amiiboid's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion JackPoe's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion Haloid91's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

What's Happening In Our Own Town

Comment from discussion Kastrenzo's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion Myfourcats1's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion opportunitysassassin's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

Our Friends

Comment from discussion ElectricalUse8700's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

Antibiotic Resistance

Comment from discussion pixer12's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion agieluma's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion mmemarlie's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion SepticMonke's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

Posting Our Whereabouts

Comment from discussion Stargazer10108's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion DiscussionLoose8390's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".
Comment from discussion PM-Me-Your-TitsPlz's comment from discussion "What is something people don't worry about but really should?".

[Read the full r/AskReddit thread about things people aren't worried about but should be]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

