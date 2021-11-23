Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
This Reddit Thread Reveals The Things Parents Were Most Surprised About When Having Kids
'YOU WON'T SLEEP THE SAME AGAIN'
·Updated:

It seems like no matter how much people prepare for parenthood (reading baby books, talking to other parents, etc), there are things that still manage to surprise them after the fact.

Redditor sneakyturtles7 asked the parents of r/AskReddit about the things they felt like they weren't warned about enough when they decided to have kids, and they were met with a wealth of replies.

We've rounded up some of the most memorable responses that you might want to know if you're considering having children.

What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids? from AskReddit

You Will Never Sleep The Same

Comment from discussion Lividlemonade's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".
Comment from discussion squishypoopoo's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".
Comment from discussion Itsjustmeagainmom's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

It's Something That Can't Be Undone

Comment from discussion Soyuz_Pilot's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

You're Stuck With The Person You Had Kids With, Even If You Get Divorced

Comment from discussion ankhes's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

Being A Parent Can Be Lonely

Comment from discussion housespecialdelight's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

You Realize How Judgmental Other People Can Be

Comment from discussion TrainDriverDad's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".
Comment from discussion MiaLba's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".
Comment from discussion FerociousPancake's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".
Comment from discussion discostud1515's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

You Stop Having A Private Life

Comment from discussion theofiel's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

'Having Kids Is Like Having Parents'

Comment from discussion The-Horrible-M's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

Parenting Is Unrelenting

Comment from discussion zalie222's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".
Comment from discussion Comicalacimoc's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

Everything Takes Much Longer Than You Expected

Comment from discussion MisterEvilBreakfast's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".
Comment from discussion mooocowmooo's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

The Days Are Long But The Years Are Short

Comment from discussion dreamermom2's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

It's Hard To Balance Telling Them Things And Getting Them To Be Independent

Comment from discussion katedid's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

Practicing Changing Diapers On A Doll Is A Crock

Comment from discussion Mashy6012's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

They Might Not Turn Out Like You Think

Comment from discussion weirdkid71's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".
Comment from discussion MyMorningSun's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

Bonding Is Critical

Comment from discussion Major-Tomato9191's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".
Comment from discussion adventuresquirtle's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

Your Fear For Their Wellbeing Is All-Consuming

Comment from discussion pgabrielfreak's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

Parenthood Doesn't End When Your Kids Turn 18

Comment from discussion womanitou's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".
Comment from discussion micarst's comment from discussion "What is something nobody warns people about enough when it comes to having kids?".

[Read more at r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

