Someone On Reddit Shared A Fight With Their Girlfriend About A Book. Then The Author Showed Up In The Comments To Solve The Mystery
'THE BEST WHATSTHATBOOK EXCHANGE EVER'
·Updated:

Have you ever had a heated debate with your significant other about something you couldn't remember, and weren't able to settle it?

A Redditor had the best internet Eureka moment ever when an author popped up in a thread on r/whatsthatbook to settle an argument over the mystery of a forgotten book.

u/clownthrowawayhelp had queried the subreddit about the identity of a piece of writing that involved a monster clown haunting campers but was insistent it wasn't Stephen King's famed 1986 horror book "It."

"I say it's not King's 'It,' she says it is," the original poster wrote. "We've been disagreeing about this on-and-off for a year because she keeps bringing up scenes and going on about how good they were in the book, but I've read 'It' and those scenes aren't in it."

help solve a fight with my girlfriend – book with monster clown that can turn into fears but NOT king's IT??? from whatsthatbook

Redditor u/Deejaymil popped into the thread and asked if their "gf read fanfiction by any chance?"

Comment from discussion Deejaymil's comment from discussion "help solve a fight with my girlfriend – book with monster clown that can turn into fears but NOT king's IT???".

The original poster said their girlfriend replied "no" but "didn't say no fast if you get what I mean."

Comment from discussion clownthrowawayhelp's comment from discussion "help solve a fight with my girlfriend – book with monster clown that can turn into fears but NOT king's IT???".

u/Deejaymil said their girlfriend was "mixing up It with a couple of fanfics."

Comment from discussion Deejaymil's comment from discussion "help solve a fight with my girlfriend – book with monster clown that can turn into fears but NOT king's IT???".

The OP said that their girlfriend stormed out of the room after being notified that they were remembering fan fiction, asking how would this Redditor "possibly know."

Comment from discussion clownthrowawayhelp's comment from discussion "help solve a fight with my girlfriend – book with monster clown that can turn into fears but NOT king's IT???".

Then came the stunning revelation that the respondent had in fact written the stories the original poster's girlfriend was remembering.

Comment from discussion Deejaymil's comment from discussion "help solve a fight with my girlfriend – book with monster clown that can turn into fears but NOT king's IT???".

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

x