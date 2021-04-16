It's been a stressful year to be a parent, and your mother or wife deserves a much-needed break. Here's a guide to some of the best gifts on Amazon to help the mothers in your life relax and have a soothing Mother's Day.

With Mother's Day coming up on May 9, it's best to order your gift now so it arrives on time. From a rose that's meant to last for years to a candle that smells like fresh linen, here are some of the best stress relief gifts to help mothers unwind.

For around $10, you can purchase a gift set of aromatherapy essential oils, including lavender, peppermint, sweet orange, eucalyptus and more, to help Mom unwind.

The worst part about bath bombs is when the fizz ends mid-way through bath time. With these extra-large, 5-ounce bath bombs, your mom will have a hard time settling for those small bath bombs ever again.

We've all experienced various forms of neck pain during our time working from home, so for Mother's Day, what better gift is there than a massager to help alleviate all that muscle soreness and bring relief?

We love the smell of fresh linen. We love candles. And those two things combined? Well, that's just heaven.

An underrated form of relaxation is a good, thorough scalp cleaning or a satisfying head massage in the shower. This hair scalp massager is sure to do the trick.

It's not always easy to fall asleep at night, especially in a noisy environment, but this white noise machine, which has 31 different soothing sounds and comes in a beautiful wood grain finish, will help Mom get a good night's rest.

Most people like their coffee hot, but they're not always able to drink it all before it gets cold. This portable coffee mug warmer solves that problem once and for all.

And if you're thinking about getting flowers for Mother's Day, why not try a rose that's preserved to last 3-5 years without any need for watering or management?

