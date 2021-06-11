Last year, I started to eat a lot more avocados. Part of it was I had to rely less on take-out and more on cooking for myself because of the pandemic. And part of it was that avocados are supposed to work well with many dishes and be pretty easy to prepare.

Unfortunately, the "pretty easy to prepare" part does not apply to someone like me, a person who cannot cut an avocado without creating a crime scene on the kitchen counter. To those of you who are wondering, no, it's not the cutting part of the avocado that is hard. It's the pitting of the fruit and the slicing it into perfectly sized pieces that have always eluded me. Where some people create breakfasts, I usually create mush.

Before buying an avocado slicer, I've tried many different methods to remove the pits of avocados. I've tried whacking a knife into the pit, as people have suggested, but most of the time I lack the conviction to carry it though and I'm always paranoid about slipping and slicing my own hand. I've also cowardly attempted to avoid the pit altogether by scooping around the pit to get to the fruit. Needless to say, none of those attempts have been particularly fruitful.

While researching ways on the internet to more successfully slice an avocado, I came across this 3-in-1 avocado slicer. It's a slicer that combines all three actions — the splitting of the avocado, the pitting and the slicing — in one tool. And instead of using a knife to cut the avocado and a spoon to scoop out the fruit, the slicer allows you do both with ease.

While testing out the slicer myself, I was pleasantly surprised by how effective it was. For me, it was how easily the pitting process came through that stood out the most. I had not expected the pitting to be this effortless; but with a firm press of the stainless steel remover and a twist of the hand, the pit was removed clean off the fruit. No more hesitant stabs of the poor pit. No more of me grubbily trying to remove the pit with my bare hands (yes, I've done that, and more than once, I'm afraid).

It used to be that my preparation of an avocado dish would take at least minutes. With this slicer, the process now cuts down to seconds as I go through the cutting to the pitting to the slicing all in one smooth motion. It's probably an exaggeration to say that it's like a knife through butter, but honestly, it's pretty close.

Also, instead of avocado mush, I can actually slice the avocado into clean, neat slices to plate on my dishes. Now I can pretend to be a way more proficient cook than I am. Some people might call it cheating. I call it using the internet to my advantage.

