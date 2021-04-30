Picks Video Long Reads Tech
In some cases, a state's most populous city is not its capital. California's most populous city, for example, is Los Angeles, not Sacramento, which is the capital. Likewise, Florida's most populous city is Jacksonville, not Tallahassee. But looking at each state's population distribution, what percentage of its residents actually live in the capital city?

Using data from Wikipedia, Reddit user JoeFalchetto put together this map that shows the percentage of each state's population living in the capital city. The map's creator relied only on the number of people living in the city proper rather than the metro area since the metro areas of many capital cities extend into neighboring states.

One of the biggest takeaways from the map is that of all the capital cities, Phoenix, Arizona, has the highest percentage of the state population living there. Almost 1.7 million people live in Phoenix, or approximately 23% of Arizona's population. By contrast, Sacramento, California; Tallahassee, Florida; and Albany, New York, all have less than 2% of the state population living there.


