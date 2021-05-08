Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Guy Discovers Barking Through A Traffic Cone Sounds Like A Real Dog, Proceeds To Go On A Mad Pranking Spree
BARK IS WORSE THAN HIS BITE
·Updated:

A man in Turkey discovers the most hilarious amplifier tool and has the time of his life scaring the bejesus out of people.

Funny man making fun in open street from PublicFreakout

[Via Reddit]

