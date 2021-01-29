Robinhood Forgets What Its Namesake Stands For, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a former CNN host who made a disrespectful and narcissistic "tribute" to Larry King, a woman whose question to the internet has us worried about the future, an NYU professor who blames the GameStop stock frenzy on horny single men and the investment app that seemingly betrayed its own namesake.

Oh, and Casey Newton also preemptively declared "unruly mobs" to be the main character of 2021.

Congratulations to unruly mobs for becoming the main character of 2021 — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) January 27, 2021

Saturday

Piers Morgan

The character: Piers Morgan, former CNN host and chief Wham! antagonist.

The plot: On Saturday, as news broke of Larry King's passing, Morgan tweeted out a, er, tribute to him that brought up their feud.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was 'like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.' (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

The repercussion: Morgan's crass testimonial to the broadcasting legend spurred widespread anger across the Twitterverse, with people lambasting him for making King's death all about himself.

And, for context, Larry said he didn't like your show because you made it all about you. Sort of like you're doing as we mourn his death. https://t.co/3L0AzcdOuC pic.twitter.com/Asq3agnzXv — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 23, 2021

Imagine making someone else's death about yourself. https://t.co/mml8f76qk8 — Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudSocialist) January 23, 2021

Say, @piersmorgan, it's okay to have thoughts you don't express https://t.co/uDdbn0lCUE — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 23, 2021

The fact that you had to wait till Larry king passed, to post this drivel speaks volumes of your character. You'll NEVER pull his numbers…. you're the closest thing we have to Graham Norton here in the U.S…. only Graham has a personality… and interviewing skills.. — Morales Acosta (@MoralesAcosta2) January 23, 2021

After the backlash, Morgan attempted to defend himself, saying that King loved that joke and would've found the reaction to his tweet "ridiculous." He later deleted the tweet.

He also quote-tweeted someone who called his response to King's death "respectful."

Me too. Larry hated me replacing him at CNN and never made any secret of it, which I found very sad because he was one of my heroes – but I still think he was a superb broadcaster & one of the all-time TV greats. https://t.co/wAxHClK8F0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

Sunday

@tayvonia

The character: @tayvonia, an inquisitive Twitter user.

The plot: At most gas stations, there's a sign advising drivers to turn off their cars before pumping gas, but that hasn't stopped people from doing it, in spite of the fact that it's illegal in some states and, of course, the fact that you could blow yourself up.

On Sunday, @tayvonia posed a seemingly innocuous question to the internet asking if people shut off their engines when they pump gas.

Do y'all turn yall car off when you're pumping gas? — MRS.🤍 (@tayvonia) January 24, 2021

The repercussion: Her question went viral and revealed a startling number of people who openly admit to keeping their cars on while pumping gas.

Is this not an insane question to anyone else? https://t.co/D4B8GqwfyQ — Kyle Hyatt (@kylejhyatt) January 26, 2021

Mfs actually leave it on ?..😳 https://t.co/8wIpVGPLHV — 𝐿𝑒𝓈 ♡ (@mor3na_x) January 26, 2021

literally signs all over the gas station that tell you to cut the car off https://t.co/jM5Vo8Aj3a — lil pat (@spiffyhuh) January 25, 2021

the way some ppl be responding in this thread imma start going to gas stations where i'm the only one around… won't see me getting blasted bc y'all too dumb to turn the engine off!! 🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/h7z5lH9pd6 — darwin (@darweezy_24) January 27, 2021

Yup. True or not, that "blow up" theory gonna live with me forever lol https://t.co/fapEtLZMFE — Panoramic (@Dr_Kingsley) January 24, 2021

Wednesday

Scott Galloway

The character: Scott Galloway, a New York University Stern School of Business professor.

The plot: As Redditors' rush on GameStop stock upended Wall Street this week, financial experts were left scratching their heads trying to explain what had just happened. On Wednesday, Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at NYU, placed the blame squarely on male hormones.

"It's about sex," Galloway surmised. "Specifically, young men not having (enough) sex. Sex leads to relationships, obligations and guardrails (don't get in fights, we need you. Don't gamble your paycheck, we need to save for a house)."

What happened here (i.e., GMS)?



–It's about sex…

–Specifically, young men not having (enough) sex

–Sex leads to relationships, obligations and guardrails (don't get in fights, we need you. Don't gamble your paycheck, we need to save for a house) — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) January 27, 2021

Arm young men, in a basement, not at work, not having sex, not forming connection, with an RH account, a phone and stimulus and you have the perfect storm of volatility as they wage war against established players while squeezing the dopa bag,,,harder and harder — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) January 27, 2021

The repercussion: Galloway's explanation that horny men were to blame for the GameStop stock chaos earned him a ratio of epic proportions.

This is… a tweet about GameStop??? https://t.co/PRCRGMTntO — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) January 27, 2021

I for one salute this man for boldly and selflessly taking the position of an absolutely monumental chode by attempting to blame the cratering stock market on women not putting out enough https://t.co/pDlJEb0x28 — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) January 27, 2021

Ladies you broke the stock market. https://t.co/oQc1cmqLD5 — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) January 27, 2021

This guy really doing a "found the incel" in response to people making money on the stock market https://t.co/yNW1SZ0d1R — Ash (5'8 70 IQ 34H #finance) (@PUNISHEDASH) January 28, 2021

To make markets function efficiently we're going to have to consider government-issued girlfriends https://t.co/ECQhIgFDmJ — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) January 27, 2021

You can fuck and be mad at Wall Street all at once, often it helps https://t.co/VfuUBsyAVn — Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) January 27, 2021

Me to my girlfriend: okay I get that you don't feel in the mood but the economy is at stake baby — Brendel (@Brendelbored) January 27, 2021

Thursday

Robinhood

The character: Robinhood, an app that allows users to trade stocks without paying a fee.

The plot: On Thursday, Robinhood halted purchases of GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks due to "current market volatility."

In light of current market volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC and $GME. Read more here.https://t.co/CdJMjGAeFH — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) January 28, 2021

The repercussion: Robinhood's move irked seemingly the entire internet, with people accusing them of betraying their namesake and stealing from the poor to give to the rich.

how u gonna be called robinhood then shutdown when robin hood shit starts happening — zaytoven ibrahimović (@paulycristo) January 28, 2021

Robinhood, named for the heroic outlaw of yore who famously undermined the poor to protect the rich. — Huckabee Thou My WandaVision (@TylerHuckabee) January 28, 2021

This Robinhood story should tell you everything you need to know about capitalism. No one cares about poor people, but institutions will move heaven and earth to protect the interest of the rich — RespekMyPoliticks (@StanFritz) January 28, 2021

Wow @RobinhoodApp. Can't wait to join the class-action lawsuit. Talk about a terribly named company. — Jason Moore (@jasonffl) January 28, 2021

Pro Tip



Don't call yourself Robin Hood if you are going to turn your back on the folks in Sherwood forest after one phone call from the Sheriff of Nottingham@RobinhoodApp #RobinHood — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) January 28, 2021

After I make my billions in the stock market i'm going to buy Robinhood and remove it from the face of the earth. HOLD THE LINE. DO NOT SELL. 🚀🚀🚀 — Lil Sasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) January 28, 2021

I will burn @RobinhoodApp to the ground if they shut down free market trading. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 28, 2021

People also began digging up old tweets by the stock trading app that trumpeted themselves as the app of the people.

People also made numerous memes at the stock trading app's expense.

The company's move to limit trades even inspired rare bipartisanship among Congressional leaders, with both Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) decrying the action.

This is unacceptable.



We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp's decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit.



As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I'd support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Why are brokerage firms like Robin Hood restricting trading in GameStop? Looks to me like a fear of too much profit going to ordinary investors. Can you explain @RobinhoodApp? https://t.co/682yG7ZiqX — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 28, 2021

Robinhood also inspired Jon Stewart to join Twitter to defend the Reddit investors.

This is bullshit. The Redditors aren't cheating, they're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years. Don't shut them down…maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!!

We've learned nothing from 2008.

Love

StewBeef — Jon Stewart (@jon_actual) January 28, 2021

Eventually the company announced they would resume trading the stocks they had previously restricted but not before being hit with a class action lawsuit.

