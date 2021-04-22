This Reddit Thread Of Failed Innovations That Were Supposed To Be 'The Next Big Thing' Is A Journey Through The Dustbin Of Tech History
Do you ever read about some new invention that will forever revolutionize the way we live and have your doubts?
Redditor LineOfDeath asked the r/AskReddit community about things that were supposed to be "the next big thing" but failed. The subreddit came up with a plethora of case studies, many of which involved Google products that ultimately flopped or were discontinued.
Here are a few of our favorite answers from the thread.
Google Glass
Google+
Google's Project Ara Smartphone
Google Wave
Amazon Dash
3D TV
Second Life
HD DVD
MiniDisc
Windows Phones
The Segway
Xbox Kinect
[Read more about the "next big things" that flopped at r/AskReddit]
Thumbnail image courtesy of Loic Le Meur / Flickr Creative Commons / no changes made