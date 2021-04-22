Picks Video Long Reads Tech
DON'T BELIEVE THE HYPE
·Updated:

Do you ever read about some new invention that will forever revolutionize the way we live and have your doubts?

Redditor LineOfDeath asked the r/AskReddit community about things that were supposed to be "the next big thing" but failed. The subreddit came up with a plethora of case studies, many of which involved Google products that ultimately flopped or were discontinued.

Here are a few of our favorite answers from the thread.

What was supposed to be "The Next Big Thing", but totally flopped? from AskReddit

Google Glass

Google+

Google's Project Ara Smartphone

Google Wave

Amazon Dash

3D TV

Second Life

HD DVD

MiniDisc

Windows Phones

The Segway

Xbox Kinect

[Read more about the "next big things" that flopped at r/AskReddit]

