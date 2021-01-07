👋 Welcome to Digg

How Newspapers Reacted To The Insurrectionist Takeover Of The US Capitol
'ANARCHY IN THE USA'

The shocking images of a violent mob storming the United States Capitol in Washington DC were featured on the front pages of newspapers across the country and around the world on Thursday.

The New York Times

NY Daily News

The New York Post

The Washington Post

The Wall Street Journal

USA Today

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Dallas Morning News

Houston Chronicle

Tampa Bay Times

Orlando Sentinel

Miami Herald

The Star Tribune 

Sioux City Journal

Detroit Free Press

The Baltimore Sun

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Spokesman-Review

Tulsa World

San Francisco Chronicle

Los Angeles Times

El País (Spain)

Le Monde (France)

De Telegraaf (The Netherlands)

Milenio (Mexico)

Toronto Star (Canada)

Ottawa Citizen (Canada)

Toronto Sun (Canada)

The Guardian (UK)

Financial Times (UK)

The Daily Telegraph (UK)

Estadão (Brazil)

Nigerian Tribune (Nigeria)

The West Australian (Australia)

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

