THE PLOT THICKENS
·Updated:

The woman who went viral earlier this week after a TikTok video showed her Audi rear-ending a guy's Lamborghini put out a new video which appears to show him side-swiping her car earlier.

Earlier this week, Matthew Heller, the owner of the Lamborghini, released a video that showed the aftermath of his car being crashed into, the woman blowing up at him and apparent security footage showing her at fault.

However, in a subsequent TikTok video, the woman revealed Heller appeared to side-swipe her prior to the incident.

Update: Remember the girl who rear-ended the Lambo and blamed the driver? Turns out she was right. *Proof in video* from PublicFreakout
@maddygilsoul1

@HornBlasters #mattfromhornblaster #fyp #viral #girlhitslamborghi goodbye to your reputation Matt I will be suing for defamation and slander.❤️

♬ original sound – maddygilsoul1
@maddygilsoul1

#lamborghini #lamborghiniaccident #fyp @Matthew Heller why does your insurance say you drive a Volkswagen sweetheart?

♬ Knife Talk – Drake

[Via Jalopnik]

