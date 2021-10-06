New Footage Of The Woman In That Viral Car Crash Video Appears To Show Lamborghini Driver Sideswiped Her Car Before She Rear-Ended Him
The woman who went viral earlier this week after a TikTok video showed her Audi rear-ending a guy's Lamborghini put out a new video which appears to show him side-swiping her car earlier.
Earlier this week, Matthew Heller, the owner of the Lamborghini, released a video that showed the aftermath of his car being crashed into, the woman blowing up at him and apparent security footage showing her at fault.
However, in a subsequent TikTok video, the woman revealed Heller appeared to side-swipe her prior to the incident.
[Via Jalopnik]