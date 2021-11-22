The Woman Who Charted Her Maternity Leave on TikTok Recreated It In Extended Reality, And It's Even More Mindblowing
The woman who went viral on TikTok for plotting out her maternity leave in an interesting data visualization took things to the next level by presenting it all in Extended Reality.
Kristen Cuneo walked the internet through the data of the excessive workload behind caring for a newborn and what goes into the first seven weeks of parenting, including every diaper change, breastfeed and bottle-feed.
For anyone interested in how much time taking care of a newborn entails in 2D, please take a look at this eye-popping chart:
Cuneo went further into depth describing her data behind her experience as a new parent in this subsequent video.
[Via Reddit]