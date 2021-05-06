Ben Affleck's DM To An Influencer, Bill And Melinda Gates's Divorce, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Bill and Melinda Gates's divorce, "the way I am going to read your ass on Tuesday," Ben Affleck's DM to an influencer and comparing US transportation to European transportation.

4. US Transportation Vs. European Transportation

The meme

On Sunday, the Arizona College Republicans tweeted an outline of the state of Texas atop a map of Europe. They captioned the image, "Please stop comparing US transportation to Europe," in attempt to argue that American states are so big that the commuter rail systems seen in countries like France and Germany don't make sense.

Please stop comparing U.S. transportation to Europe pic.twitter.com/aCcQTIN3Hb — Arizona College Republicans (@azfcrs) May 2, 2021

However, their tweet backfired as people pointed out the flaw in their argument.

this raises a good point. texas is an excellent place for intercity rail https://t.co/w2eWFgwXtb — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) May 4, 2021

Cartography humorists on Twitter mocked the map by absurdly overlaying Texas on top of other things and a meme was born.



Examples



Please stop comparing U.S. transportation to Europe pic.twitter.com/hC5T9T3sG4 — pythagorean theorem understander (@kapittalism) May 4, 2021

please stop comparing European public transportation to American public transportation pic.twitter.com/RaSD9ZoqKc — blaino (@blainedearth) May 4, 2021

James Crugnale

3. 'The Way I Am Going To Read Your Ass On Tuesday'

The meme

A clip of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 contestant Tamisha Iman warning Monét X Change, the winner of "All Stars" Season 4, that she is going to read her became a minor meme this week — but with a delightful twist. For the uninitiated, "read," in this case, refers to telling someone off, as in reading someone to filth. People on Twitter, however, put a literal spin on Tamisha's time-stamped warning to Monét and, well, you've just got to read them for yourself.



Examples



When I get an email on a Monday after 5PM



pic.twitter.com/XUgZiRS0g0 — Lil Más X (@XavierXY) May 3, 2021

When the book report for the book you haven't read is due Wednesday pic.twitter.com/3jO7i0qstJ — Bojito (@Bomanizer) May 3, 2021

my doctor sending a text reminder that my annual anal pap is on tuesday pic.twitter.com/ooJvXCEUW4 — queen elizabeth 'has been amazing' (@missunitedface) May 2, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

2. Bill And Melinda Gates's Divorce

The meme

Following this week's news that Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing after 27 years of marriage, the internet exploded with jokes and memes, from the punny to the supportive to the... horny?

on my way to seduce bill gates pic.twitter.com/oR5TDuAuoS — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 3, 2021

I'm glad to say that the flow of jokes has not yet ebbed, and we have more Bill and Melinda content to present to you. You're welcome.

I'm really worried that not enough people made jokes about Bill Gates divorce. The window is closing, please everyone get your jokes in ASAP I'm worried! — abby russell (@ybbaaabby) May 6, 2021



Examples



Can we talk about Bill and Melinda Gates or is that not considered PC? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 5, 2021

Bill and Melinda Gates got divorced. Melinda got the house…



But Bill kept the Windows. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) May 5, 2021

feel so bad for bill gates having to enter the talking stage again, man has to "what's the most you've done with a boy" to a babe named sue or something, that's so long — geli (@skinnylilbih) May 4, 2021

BILL GATES: sup girl, I'm single now, wanna come back to my place?

HIS PLACE: pic.twitter.com/szJRoAX9fi — everett byram (@rad_milk) May 4, 2021

Bill Gates first date after his divorce: pic.twitter.com/MWQSQTZoKN — Meg Stalter (@megstalter) May 6, 2021

but who gets custody of Clippy? pic.twitter.com/scAhwQyTub — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) May 3, 2021

I asked Clippy but apparently he's also getting a divorce 🙁 pic.twitter.com/NUJv6FpYlm — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) May 4, 2021

Don't care about Bill and Melinda. But if these two ever split up, everyone is fucked pic.twitter.com/v1Rero2vLc — Justin Shanes (@justinshanes) May 5, 2021

Molly Bradley

1. Ben Affleck 'It's Me' DM

The meme

In a TikTok video that went viral this week, influencer Nivine Jay recounted the time that Ben Affleck sent her an Instagram video asking, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me," after Jay had unmatched with him on a dating app because she believed she was being catfished.

obsessed with ben affleck as a concept pic.twitter.com/lsrEfVXDE9 — jess white (@jessf_white) May 3, 2021

Reactions to the Affleck video were immediate, with many internet users skewering his response to being rejected.



Examples



can someone help my friend he got himself trapped in the shrek tv again pic.twitter.com/Cx4sPt2bwK — b-cup joan holloway (@reservoirpawgs) May 4, 2021

ben affleck reclaimed his title as the Most Divorced Man in Hollywood i see — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 3, 2021

ben affleck following you, trying to find out why you unmatched him pic.twitter.com/gParHjg9FN — kim (@KimmyMonte) May 6, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

