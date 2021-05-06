Ben Affleck's DM To An Influencer, Bill And Melinda Gates's Divorce, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Bill and Melinda Gates's divorce, "the way I am going to read your ass on Tuesday," Ben Affleck's DM to an influencer and comparing US transportation to European transportation.
4. US Transportation Vs. European Transportation
The meme
On Sunday, the Arizona College Republicans tweeted an outline of the state of Texas atop a map of Europe. They captioned the image, "Please stop comparing US transportation to Europe," in attempt to argue that American states are so big that the commuter rail systems seen in countries like France and Germany don't make sense.
However, their tweet backfired as people pointed out the flaw in their argument.
Cartography humorists on Twitter mocked the map by absurdly overlaying Texas on top of other things and a meme was born.
Examples
James Crugnale
3. 'The Way I Am Going To Read Your Ass On Tuesday'
The meme
A clip of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 contestant Tamisha Iman warning Monét X Change, the winner of "All Stars" Season 4, that she is going to read her became a minor meme this week — but with a delightful twist. For the uninitiated, "read," in this case, refers to telling someone off, as in reading someone to filth. People on Twitter, however, put a literal spin on Tamisha's time-stamped warning to Monét and, well, you've just got to read them for yourself.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
2. Bill And Melinda Gates's Divorce
The meme
Following this week's news that Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing after 27 years of marriage, the internet exploded with jokes and memes, from the punny to the supportive to the... horny?
I'm glad to say that the flow of jokes has not yet ebbed, and we have more Bill and Melinda content to present to you. You're welcome.
Examples
Molly Bradley
1. Ben Affleck 'It's Me' DM
The meme
In a TikTok video that went viral this week, influencer Nivine Jay recounted the time that Ben Affleck sent her an Instagram video asking, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me," after Jay had unmatched with him on a dating app because she believed she was being catfished.
Reactions to the Affleck video were immediate, with many internet users skewering his response to being rejected.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
