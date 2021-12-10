Comedian Masterfully Impersonates What Different Celebrities' Corny Christmas Movie Character Would Be Like
Mary Elizabeth Kelly has got the mannerisms of Meryl Streep, Jennifer Coolidge and many more down to a T.
[Via TikTok]
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The EPA said that it would begin monitoring for DINP, a phthalate that causes birth defects and cancer, more than 20 years ago. It still hasn't.
A commercial ad of a heartwarming Christmas dinner invite is NOT what it seems. At all. Like, be prepared.
The US has embraced an herb that is a staple of cuisines from India to Vietnam.
MBARI's ocean rover can dive miles deep to get crystal-clear footage of mind-blowing marine life.
An international hunt for the culprit over a $200K suit. Film shoots were never the same after this robbery.
This magnetic hourglass bucks the expectation of its name and counts for a minute, but what a glorious minute it is.
In a generation defined by shooting, Curry is regarded as the best.
A penalty shootout would feature a pair of decisive saves from NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson to help the club lift its first MLS Cup.
After a tense and highly controversial season decider at Yas Marina he beat his title rival Lewis Hamilton into second on the very last lap of the season after the pair had gone into the race level on points.
Top diplomats from G7 nations gather in the UK as Western nations express concerns against Russian aggression in Ukraine.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
First time host and musical performer Billie Eilish crushes it in her opening monologue.
Members of the United States' UAP community are celebrating the detailed inclusion, arguing that it goes farther than almost any legislation ever proposed—with a real chance of passing.
The perfect distraction from real life is watching "Saturday Night Live" mock TikTok trends.
Cup Noodles is known as a cheap dinner or a college staple. But the Japanese creation was originally designed as a cosmopolitan luxury.
The author's son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony.
This week, we have someone who is very mad that their coworker also brought rolls to the work potluck, a guy who doesn't like that his girlfriend doesn't shave her armpit hair and more.
Baz Luhrmann's "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" features the memorable line, "Don't worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum." But as this viral Reddit thread points out, there might actually be quite a few things to look out for.
The annual gathering of costume-clad young people often invites mass brawls, public fornication and loutishness.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Humans aren't the only ones who enjoy catching snowflakes.
Thursday saw the release of the first episode of "And Just Like That…", the HBO Max reboot of "Sex and the City", and fans were in for a, well, Big surprise.
Place an order on Huckberry from December 7-12 that's at least $75, and you'll be entered to win a 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 60 and thousands of dollars worth of gear.
The "Seinfeld' cavalcade of characters fit extremely well into HBO's "Succession" intro.
With a circular Pixel Watch waiting in the wings, 2022 is a better time than ever for Apple to round out its smartwatch offerings.
These aren't much bigger than a sugar packet, so you can quickly add in your daily CBD dose anywhere. The best part? It's flavorless.
The Daily Bugle had a pop-up in NYC and gave out free newspapers filled with articles about Peter Parker!
The heroine of "Sex and the City" and its new reboot embodies the self-centered trope that's all over social media.
Here are a bunch of tech gifts that come highly-rated and are perfect gifts for people on the lookout for new gadgets and gear.
Someone finally addressed the elephant in the room about "Clifford The Big Red Dog."
The digital age transformation is well underway and most people aren't prepared for the changes taking place.
When Florida's Marco Wilson threw an opponent's shoe during their 2020 showdown with LSU, he didn't know he was opening a can of worms.
"Great British Bake Off" winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno talked to Vulture about his experience in and out of the tent, how he's splitting his time between Italy and Bristol and how being on the show taught him to finally love his hair.
A federal appeals court has stymied former President Donald Trump's effort to block the release of documents requested by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Netflix cancelled "Cowboy Bebop" after just one scene and with lines like this, it's not a surprise why.
Over the course of our conversation, the French street artist did little to dissuade the notion that he could be the artist who allegedly discovered him.
The pterosaur likely launched itself about eight feet off the ground before flapping away, solving the mystery of how these creatures could even fly at all.
Epic Games and "The Matrix" veterans bring Neo and the gang to life for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
The genre is a crucial backbone of Hollywood, a comfortably middlebrow cycle of tropes that appeals to wide audiences and has a delightful habit of attracting a lot of Oscar buzz. It's beyond a cliché at this point: if you want to win awards, you have to do a biopic.
You might think you're being mysterious, but you're just being a jerk.
Nicholas Braun breaks down that break-up scene between Greg and Tom.
Throughout her testimony on Friday, Annie Farmer read aloud excerpts from her teenage diary about disturbing interactions with Maxwell and Epstein.
The extent of Meyer's credibility issues with his players and staff is mounting, with one position coach exiting for a college job last week and several others contemplating their next move as at least some changes to this staff are inevitable whether Meyer remains head coach in 2022 or not.
What would you do if the referee dropped a yellow card right in front of you when officiating?
No one cares about olfactory research until a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic ruins our sense of smell.
In Colorado, we get them for free. The country should follow our lead.
Video from Danielle Henke shows a tunnel cloud, while a nearby Amazon warehouse gets damaged in the storm.