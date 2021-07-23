Is M. Night Shyamalan's Horror Film 'Old' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

In "Old," a family visits a secluded beach, only to later discover that the beach ages them rapidly in just a few hours. M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie has an intriguing premise, but does it follow through on that premise or end up being a clunky misfire? Here's what the reviews are saying.

In 'Old,' A Family's Vacation Doesn't Go As Planned When They Visit A Mysterious Beach

The premise finds a family of four, heading by parents played by Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps ("Phantom Thread"), arriving at a sumptuous resort (the movie was shot in the Dominican Republic), wanting to show their young kids a good time despite obvious strain in their marriage. Looking for activities, they're directed by the hotel manager to a private, secluded beach, which he describes as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

[CNN]

Like a roller coaster clicking up its first incline, Shyamalan — who wrote and directed "Old" — slowly begins to amp up the tension and reveal the conflict: on this beach, time doesn't work like it normally does; it passes much faster and everyone begins to age exponentially

[Gizmodo]

The Performances From The Actors Are Compelling

A veteran cast makes much of "Old" an eye-gluing watch. Each actor must play not just their age, but the age they've just transitioned from and the one they're heading towards, sometimes all at once. Take Eliza Scanlen and Alex Wolff, for instance; they're playing teens experiencing rampant hormones, yet they still think like six-year-olds. It's a tricky balance to strike — and yet the cast walks that line with aplomb from top to bottom.

[IGN]

Even as some of its child actors struggle to keep up with the material, "Old's" committed ensemble consistently delivers the frantic emotion the movie's plot demands. Chilling performances by "Hereditary's" Alex Wolff, who plays an older version of Trent, and "Neon Demon"'s Abbey Lee Kershaw, who plays a vapid young mother named Chrystal, cement the pair's credentials as horror heavyweights. An especially likable turn by "Lost" veteran Ken Leung, who plays ER nurse Jarin, serves as a kind of Easter egg for fans of the desert island subgenre. And Rufus Sewell shines in a role better left unspoiled.

[Mashable]

Thrills-Wise, 'Old' Is An Exciting, Gripping Ride

Truly, I can't emphasize enough how much stress "Old" made me feel. Very few films in recent memory have elicited such a physical, visceral reaction as this one, and it's a testament to Shyamalan's filmmaking. In addition to the basic plot and momentum of the story, he's always keeping you on the edge of your seat, whether it's with off-center framing, extreme close-ups, or a shaking Steadicam running up and down the beach.

[Gizmodo]

Sure, some of "Old"'s rougher edges will rub certain viewers the wrong way. But for longtime fans of Shyamalan's work, the film marks an exciting development for the iconic director. Fearless and fun, "Old" doesn't bother to waste time apologizing for the audacity of its bonkers premise. Instead, it lets Shyamalan create with reckless abandon, giving audiences something altogether new.

[Mashable]

But It's Not Without Its Clunks And Bumps

Subtlety has never been one of Shyamalan's gifts, but "Old" is so obvious that even Rod Serling would probably tell M. Night to dial it back a bit […] Every single line of dialogue is the Shyamalan equivalent of a slasher victim announcing that they're just gonna lose their virginity in the spooky garage real quick, but they'll definitely be right back after that.

[IndieWire]

Inspired by a graphic novel titled "Sandcastle," the macabre premise is certainly in the director's wheelhouse. But once the set-up gets established, the escalating situations become increasingly schlocky, at times resembling a bad horror movie from the 1970s, and efforts to inject heart into these hurriedly introduced characters feel particularly forced.

[CNN]

And While The Premise is Gripping, The Movie Doesn't Quite Stick The Landing

While Shyamalan is often cited for his tricky endings, it's arguable that he doesn't quite stick the landing with this one. He adds to the story a dollop of that much-venerated Hollywood commodity, hope, and also doles out some anti-science propaganda that couldn't be more unwelcome at this particular time in the real world.

[The New York Times]

There's a great, spooky premise at the center of M. Night Shyamalan's latest — a sort of Benjamin Un-Buttoning, on the beach — and "Old" comes close to seeing its metaphysical mystery through. In the end, though, it settles for something more like supernatural camp, with telegraphed twists and jump scares.

[Entertainment Weekly]

M. Night Shyamalan's Old, which tackles the distinct horrors of aging, ends up being a fascinating entry to the director's spotty career. It may not be his greatest work, but it is one that uses an intriguing premise to tackle profound ideas[.]

[IGN]

