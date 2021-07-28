Guy Shares Neat Trick To Guess What Is The Right Answer In A Multiple-Choice Questions
If you ever need to guess an answer for a multiple-choice question in a test, here's a strategy you can use.
[Via TikTok]
Should you wear a mask indoors? The CDC director suggests consulting the agency's county-level map of transmission rates to check your area and decide.
Travelers to Houston's airport used to complain frequently about the long waits at baggage claim. Even when they increased baggage handlers to improve wait time, people still kvetched. Then someone had a stroke of genius.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Researchers have used these cells from foreskin to heal stubborn wounds and test revolutionary drugs. In the future, they may aid in repairing organs.
How exactly can one become a Chess Grandmaster? And who is the youngest ever Grandmaster? I answer these and more questions in this article.
Tom Scott's plans to film Fagradalsfjall, Iceland's new volcano, did not work out as planned.
We compared it to the old formula — both alone and paired with whiskey, rum and tequila.
Some couples who got serious staying home for a year are seeing an unexpected side of their partners now they're out in the wild.
Sarah Brand can at least say she didn't use pitch correction for this, uh, song.
The sudden rise and precipitous fall of Newsmax.
This might actually be a good time for you to take a giant step back from the housing market.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We were not expecting this to be the answer.
Roughly 150 years ago, a priest led Americans to "vacate" cities and enjoy nature in the Adirondacks. Now, a brand-new trail connecting the US and Canada is hoping to do the same
The winners of the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) were recently announced, and serve as a testament to the extraordinary capacity of an Apple device to take a photo that takes your breath away.
They say bringing up pop cultural references helps if you want to draw people in and get them to care. Well, Representative Sean Casten certainly took that lesson to heart.
"The White Lotus" star Jake Lacy discusses his role as the ultimate loathsome bro in Mike White's HBO limited series and his enduring reputation as a Very Nice Guy.
Drummer Taylor Hawkins drops the mic on this cover of Andy Gibb's 1978 disco hit.
Wildfires. Drought. Monsoons. Sewage spills. A resurgent virus. The summer season we thought we knew has become something ominous.
"The New Woman Behind the Camera," at the Met, is dizzying in its scope, acting as an index of female photographers between the nineteen-twenties and the fifties.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"It's okay buddy, they can't hurt you!"
Biles had planned to do an Amanar, a difficult vault with two-and-a-half twists. But, she said, she lost her bearings in the air. She completed only one-and-a-half twists, then stumbled out of her landing.
Made with 100 percent organic cotton, this corduroy button-down from Wellen is well-suited to casual outings in all weather.
If you've got a regular ol' skillet in your kitchen, you can change it into a proper stove-top grill in a heartbeat thanks to this successful Kickstarter project.
Apple's noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are hard to beat at full price. Add in a hefty discount, and we can no longer avoid the pull of the AirPods Pro.
Sources say Max Miller has a history of aggressive behavior that includes slapping his ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
Martin Lewis had attempted to keep his shoes clean while traversing through this swamp but ended up taking a 10-foot plunge into the deep.
Want to try new Star Wars gear every month? How about new kinds of makeup on the regular? The variety on offer here is hard to beat.
This 1977 TV ad for "Star Wars" emphasizes Luke and Leia's "romance." The people who made this commercial didn't seem to get tipped off by George Lucas that they're actually brother and sister.
"I dwelled not in an American dream-home, but an already haunted house of my own design."
Insects have declined by 75% in the past 50 years - and the consequences may soon be catastrophic. Biologist Dave Goulson reveals the vital services they perform
Lydia Jacoby's hometown erupted in jubilation as she won gold in 100-meter breaststroke Olympic swimming finals.
The first House select committee hearing on the January 6 insurrection featured raw and emotional testimony from four law enforcement officers. Here's what you need to know.
The community is at the vanguard of VR — from world design to teledildonic orgies.
A bus driver is shown being not very considerate of this student driver.
For many, it had been years since they'd talked about Clifford — if they were ever asked to talk about the movie at all.
How a pandemic rough patch turned into a post-pandemic dive into ethical non-monogamy.
The Milwaukee Brewers knew this White Sox runner missed home plate. But they used a little strategy to get things to go their way.
Though health officials have said this year that they expected vaccines to allow us to move freely indoors without masks, the CDC is reversing its position in light of breakthrough infections of COVID-19.
For decades, poppers have been the go-to sex drug for gay men. But where do they come from?
Some argue the show "Friends" is really all about Ross. Someone decided to recut the show so it literally was just Ross.
Enjoy this 1,023-piece kit with five minifigs and the parts to build the Mandalorian's ship: The Razor Crest.
Six reasons why cities and states have done a poor job getting the money out the door.
I don't think this is how a garbage truck is supposed to function.
Bed bugs are back from the brink of extinction, and increasingly resistant bed bugs mean it's unlikely they can be wiped off the face of the earth again. How can we keep them at bay?
Redwood National Park is home to Hyperion, the world's tallest tree. But you won't find it marked on any maps — and that's for its own good.
Paul Rudd gets acquainted with the afterlife in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," coming November 11th.