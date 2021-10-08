Here's What Happens When A 'Cat Whisperer' Guy Approaches All The Cats In His Neighborhood
Cats are famously not super approachable as animals, but this guy seems to have charmed all of the cats in his neighborhood.
[Via The Animal Rescue Site]
Cats are famously not super approachable as animals, but this guy seems to have charmed all of the cats in his neighborhood.
[Via The Animal Rescue Site]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
After watching footage from multiple angles and talking with the Aventador driver himself, it's an even bigger mess than we thought.
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is lucky to be alive after a truck nearly took him out. The driver the trooper was helping apparently survived with minor injuries.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A man rescued a tiny budgie egg at a pet shop and nursed it to health. (From Jan 2021)
Step one: Don't work in a French restaurant.
What's the Williamsburg of your city? An enclave of fixed gear bikes, craft beer and artisanal pickles? According to a poll of 27,000 city-dwellers, Nørrebro in Copenhagen was ranked the hippest neighborhood.
Cats are famously not super approachable as animals, but this guy seems to have charmed all of the cats in his neighborhood.
Unless you're truly an expert in investment, you should be diversifying your portfolio. Here's why.
The road below was lined with tanks rolling out. Troops flooded the streets. The roof started shaking.
It's the classic setup: boy meets girl, boy requests that girl drive him to Taco Bell… does that ring a bell?
He's making no friends with his brash and combative Twitter presence. What the hell are he and his employer thinking?
Here are a few of the actors we think could do a bang-up job as the next James Bond — whenever MGM decides to get the next chapter of the story started.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
It's not easy gaining a perspective of what it's like to live with Amish people, but the guys at the YouTube channel Seek Discomfort managed to do it.
I guess this should come as no surprise, but on Thursday Dawn Dorland reached out to Gawker and requested extensive corrections to the posts. So, in the interest of transparency, here's what she said.
2021 has already proven to be a banner year for animation. Here are the best animated movies, anime and TV shows that Vulture has seen and, in many cases, reviewed so far this year.
They say New York City real estate is bonkers. They are not wrong.
Google's recruitment process for tech applicants demands large amounts of prep, time and skills with coding questions and puzzles that are not relevant to the job. While the problem is not unique to Google, applicants feel that the system is unfair and excludes qualified candidates.
Let's just say the chemistry between Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber is a little too good.
It all seemed simple enough: Book a Marvel movie, get ripped, feel incredible. But, as the "Eternals" star learned, growing into his new body required recalibrating his whole mindset.
The Daily Show commemorates the cable news channel's 25th anniversary by showing a compilation of their most uncomfortable moments towards women.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Surviving on oranges they'd packed, coconuts from the sea and rainwater they collected, they floated about 400km in the Solomon Sea before being rescued.
"The Real Ghostbusters" was one of the coolest cartoons of its generation, and we have the inside story from the folks who made it happen.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
Kevin Jones nails a shot over the water during the first round of the 2021 USDGC.
We use lawn gear Greenworks every single week, and it's been nothing if not reliable. Add in the hefty discount, and every lawn would benefit from these tools.
From rugged chukkas to hardwearing hikers — Huckberry's own Head of Footwear offers up some of the best men's boots for our favorite transitional season.
Keanu Reeves took time to talk about his latest projects with the "Today" show and shared what audiences can expect with the latest Matrix and John Wick movies.
Ain't no mountain high enough.
No need to wait for a holiday to treat your better half to one of the best hoodies they'll ever own.
This week's characters include a CEO who argued that spending $46,500 a month really isn't that extravagant, a billionaire millennial who lost $7 billion dollars in one day and more.
When you go to a sports event, this is not the sort of accident you might expect to encounter.
Swedish children look forward to the weekend for their once-weekly candy fix. But beyond being a treat, these Saturday sweets teach a bigger lesson.
Go in search of the ancient royal capital that spawned our favorite night of the dead.
Boji has become famous for being Istanbul's "commuter dog" — as their public transportation is so accessible even a canine can do it.
Brooke Castillo, the "queen" of life coaching, has convinced her fans they can find meaning and money in the field — but is she selling them an unattainable fantasy?
Interestingly, he deploys V-shapes throughout his painting.
While pumpkin seeds reign supreme, I have taken the liberty of ranking other fall snacks, which are inferior but still worthy of chomping on in the weeks to come.
Bradley Nowell was on the verge of international superstardom when he suddenly died of a heroin overdose. Here's why the story of his band is a lot more tragic than you might have realized.
For years, his work has been marked by his creeping fear that the world is in need of an urgent intervention — and why not from him?
Contrary to what you might believe, it's not actual tobacco cigarettes they're smoking.
Everyone's saving money, but no one is earning much interest.
Here's how Matthew Heller describes the incident: "The car in front of me did not move even though the light was green. In frustration, after honking I finally made the decision to go around her and move on with my evening. While passing her on the left, she moved forward and turned her vehicle toward mine to keep me from passing her. I thought I got all the way around her and continued making my left turn." Here's an angle from a nearby house, can you tell what happened?
Despite their reputation as "living fossils," crocodiles have changed dramatically in the last two million years.
The solution to peace and harmony is… a soft drink?
There's a physical reason for the dip in sex drive that happens postpartum.
The density of liquid mercury is around 13.5 g/cm3, which allows a heavy anvil to float. Don't try this at home though.
Philanthropy used to be all about black-tie galas and dedicated wings. But the scions of some of America's richest families are now partnering with progressive organizations to democratize generational wealth and put their money where the movement is.