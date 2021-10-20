Facebook Announced It's Going To Change Its Name, And The Internet's Response Was Brutal
According to a report by The Verge, Facebook — the original social media platform and the company currently (and constantly) embroiled in various legal rat's nests and scandals including but not limited its persistent and willful spreading of "fake news," the troubling working conditions of their content moderators, the FTC antitrust lawsuit and, recently, the testimony from former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen about the company's unwillingness to stop spreading false information — is making a big move: it's changing its name.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may want this to seem like a natural step in Facebook's evolution, but people are speculating that this is a strategic rebrand to get away from all of Facebook's missteps (see above).
Trouble is, when you're as big as Facebook is, you can't exactly quietly change your name and leave your old self behind, especially if you're wanted for a handful of crimes. This is what's at the crux of the reaction to the rebrand on Twitter: Facebook by any other name is still Facebook, and does not smell any sweeter.