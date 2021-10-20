Facebook Announced It's Going To Change Its Name, And The Internet's Response Was Brutal

According to a report by The Verge, Facebook — the original social media platform and the company currently (and constantly) embroiled in various legal rat's nests and scandals including but not limited its persistent and willful spreading of "fake news," the troubling working conditions of their content moderators, the FTC antitrust lawsuit and, recently, the testimony from former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen about the company's unwillingness to stop spreading false information — is making a big move: it's changing its name.

That's good. Most of the complaints I hear about Facebook are cuz of the name. https://t.co/Ky25vIhyna — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) October 20, 2021

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may want this to seem like a natural step in Facebook's evolution, but people are speculating that this is a strategic rebrand to get away from all of Facebook's missteps (see above).

Trouble is, when you're as big as Facebook is, you can't exactly quietly change your name and leave your old self behind, especially if you're wanted for a handful of crimes. This is what's at the crux of the reaction to the rebrand on Twitter: Facebook by any other name is still Facebook, and does not smell any sweeter.

Facebook with a new name pic.twitter.com/7M9DNiZvlf — Inglourious Capital (@inglouriouscap) October 20, 2021

Facebook changing its name in the middle of its messiest drama pic.twitter.com/giLmzzre7C — Rakesh Satyal (@rakeshsatyal) October 20, 2021

I see The Facebook trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/A1ncq1fGJS — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 20, 2021

whistleblower comes forward with serious info and Mark Zuckerberg is like "what if we did a sassy little rebrand? what's a fun color?!" — Brittani Warrick (@BrittaniWarrick) October 20, 2021

Dear Facebook- have you thought about the name Phillip Morris? I think it's available.

Your welcome — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) October 20, 2021

"HaHA, wow rough time out there for 'Facebook,' whoever that is! We, Fleeb, would never do things like this" https://t.co/gC5fWgY5CV — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) October 20, 2021

there's only one name that has the vitality, the aesthetics, the sheer undiluted sprezzatura to be appropriate for Facebook's rebrand: pic.twitter.com/ThFxMpCJB9 — James Vincent (@jjvincent) October 20, 2021

How about "nobody beats the Facebook?" pic.twitter.com/qaK66gOQGe — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 20, 2021

The Facebook memes have begun. pic.twitter.com/Y4KpiPDRAx — G.R.S. Jackson (@GRSJacksonReal) October 20, 2021

Dear Facebook:



We've received your request to change your name. However, due to our real names policy, you will first need to fax us a copy of your court order and new driver's license…. — Ina Fried (@inafried) October 20, 2021

Facebook changing its name back to The Facebook: pic.twitter.com/4atuz4S0Mv — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) October 20, 2021

Men will literally change the whole name of a global social media company instead of going to therapy — Kate McKean (@kate_mckean) October 20, 2021

Facebook changing its name has big "We painted a cop car rainbow colors to support the LGBT community" energy. — The Volatile Mermaid (Resting Witch Face) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 20, 2021

When you never had to change your company name pic.twitter.com/oS0SMhe9VU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2021