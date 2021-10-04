Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp Went Down And Everyone Lost It On The Internet. Here Are The Best Jokes We've Seen
This morning, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down… and stayed down for nearly an entire day. It's always a weirdly exciting time when the go-to social media apps blink out, and the longer the outages last, the weirder things get.
Because these particular ones went out all at once and there's nowhere else to vent, people have taken to Twitter and Reddit to express their bewilderment, commiserate and — above all else — make some good solid jokes at Mark Zuckerberg's expense. Enjoy.