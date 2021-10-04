For You Latest
Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
WELCOME TO THE TWITTERVERSE
·Updated:

This morning, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down… and stayed down for nearly an entire day. It's always a weirdly exciting time when the go-to social media apps blink out, and the longer the outages last, the weirder things get.

Because these particular ones went out all at once and there's nowhere else to vent, people have taken to Twitter and Reddit to express their bewilderment, commiserate and — above all else — make some good solid jokes at Mark Zuckerberg's expense. Enjoy.

Zuckerberg right now from funny
Employee of Facebook on his last day today from funny
Wishful thinking from memes
Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

TIME TO UNFRIEND
gawker.com

Facebook is in the spotlight once more after Frances Haugen, a former employee-turned-whistleblower, appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday to share insider information that she had gleaned from her time at the company.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x