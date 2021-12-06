Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
This Twitter Thread Explaining A New Study About The Effectiveness Of Face Masks Might Change The Way You Think About Social Distancing
MASKS DEFINITELY WORK

A new study performed by scientists from the University of Göttingen and Cornell University in the peer-reviewed journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National of Academy Sciences) found that wearing a face mask — "even if it doesn't fit perfectly on the face" — is more protective against COVID-19 than social distancing.

The researchers conducted the study on seven adult human subjects "breathing normally through the nose," concluding that "wearing appropriate masks in the community provides excellent protection for others and oneself, and makes social distancing less important."

It should be noted that "FFP2/N95 mask reduces risk compared to surgical mask by almost 100 times."

Alex Huffman,professor of chemistry and aerosol science at the University of Denver, explained the results of this fascinating research in a viral Twitter thread.

In the thread, Huffman shows how the scientists presented their research, comparing FFP2 masks with surgical mask usage.

Researchers found that lower-tech surgical masks still helped significantly reduce COVID-19 infection.

Huffman also explained the aspect of the study that showed how adjusting masks improved their effectiveness.

Surgical masks provided some protection but leaked substantially more, Huffman notes.

The researchers also provided a schematic that shows the difference in infection risk with mask type and exposure time.

[Read the full Twitter thread and the PDF of the peer-reviewed report.]

