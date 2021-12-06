This Twitter Thread Explaining A New Study About The Effectiveness Of Face Masks Might Change The Way You Think About Social Distancing

A new study performed by scientists from the University of Göttingen and Cornell University in the peer-reviewed journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National of Academy Sciences) found that wearing a face mask — "even if it doesn't fit perfectly on the face" — is more protective against COVID-19 than social distancing.

The researchers conducted the study on seven adult human subjects "breathing normally through the nose," concluding that "wearing appropriate masks in the community provides excellent protection for others and oneself, and makes social distancing less important."

It should be noted that "FFP2/N95 mask reduces risk compared to surgical mask by almost 100 times."

Alex Huffman,professor of chemistry and aerosol science at the University of Denver, explained the results of this fascinating research in a viral Twitter thread.

Nice mask study ~consistent w/ prev. results.https://t.co/J5fczlbZhS



"… face masks sign. reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to social distancing. We find a very low risk of inf. when everyone wears a face mask, even if it doesn't fit perfectly on the face." 1/🧵 pic.twitter.com/lHifRje3DH — Dr. Alex Huffman (he/him) (@HuffmanLabDU) December 5, 2021

In the thread, Huffman shows how the scientists presented their research, comparing FFP2 masks with surgical mask usage.

3/ I especially like this overview schematic comparing FFP2 (~N95) to surgical mask usage based on combos between two people.



Consistent with the old refrain "any mask is better than no mask, but masks with better fit & filtration protect much more." pic.twitter.com/QdnDRUTxDG — Dr. Alex Huffman (he/him) (@HuffmanLabDU) December 5, 2021

Researchers found that lower-tech surgical masks still helped significantly reduce COVID-19 infection.

Huffman also explained the aspect of the study that showed how adjusting masks improved their effectiveness.

5/ They also looked at the effect of fit on TIL (total inward leakage).



"By simply adjusting the mask nosepiece to the nose, case (ii), the mask's TIL is improved by a factor of 4.3 for the smallest particles and by a factor of 7.5 for 3 micron particles"https://t.co/J5fczlbZhS pic.twitter.com/MdyVfiku1s — Dr. Alex Huffman (he/him) (@HuffmanLabDU) December 5, 2021

Surgical masks provided some protection but leaked substantially more, Huffman notes.

7/ They mention that surgical masks have great filtration quality & increased infection risk compared to FFP2 (N95) masks is due to leakage.



Good news: Note also in C here that risk can be lowered substantially even if only susceptible person is wearing a mask (lowest if FFP2). pic.twitter.com/kVaT63WVJf — Dr. Alex Huffman (he/him) (@HuffmanLabDU) December 5, 2021

The researchers also provided a schematic that shows the difference in infection risk with mask type and exposure time.

9/ The study is really nice, and they do a good job of calculating through "upper bounds" of assumed and calculated risk factors to limit issues with complex uncertainties.



The results are also qualitatively consistent with previous estimates.https://t.co/MtZHbpIuoQ — Dr. Alex Huffman (he/him) (@HuffmanLabDU) December 5, 2021

11/ The paper is really useful to put estimated bounds on risk reduction using different masks: https://t.co/J5fczlbZhS



But ultimately, this old/nice graphic from @DrEmilySomers tells a simple summary ⬇️. And the #BetterMask you wear, even lower the risk.pic.twitter.com/7WcMP3l1LK — Dr. Alex Huffman (he/him) (@HuffmanLabDU) December 5, 2021

13/ Another practical point:

N95 masks don't have to be expensive. They can be ~$1/each: https://t.co/Wur4aQUb3H.



Expensive if disposed after every use, but can be reused for a while. Use, set aside for 1-2 days, rotate back until straps break or dirty.https://t.co/jw8PYeMRfa — Dr. Alex Huffman (he/him) (@HuffmanLabDU) December 5, 2021

14/ #Elastomeric respirators can also be an excellent way to get N95+/FFP2+ level filtration in a reusable form that seals well (gel or rubber) & that can be more comfortable than others.@PPEtoheros & e.g.:https://t.co/vM2ZyAGZHthttps://t.co/vpwP1LVL91https://t.co/gT1zxjztRA — Dr. Alex Huffman (he/him) (@HuffmanLabDU) December 5, 2021

[Read the full Twitter thread and the PDF of the peer-reviewed report.]