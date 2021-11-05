A White House Reporter With A COVID-19 Vaccine Conspiracy Theory So Bonkers It Got Her Suspended From Twitter, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a White House correspondent who claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was satanic, a Newsmax host who doesn't know how to use the bus, a family who buys 12 gallons of milk every week and a Hollywood star whose birthday tribute to his wife backfired spectacularly.

Monday

Emerald Robinson

The character: Emerald Robinson, Newsmax's White House correspondent, anti-vaxxer, infamous Jen Psaki foil.

The plot: On Monday, Robinson erroneously claimed that COVID-19 vaccines contained a so-called tracking bioluminescent marker called "LUCIFERASE."

"Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends," Robinson wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Snopes found Robinson's statement to be false, saying the "vaccine does not contain luciferin or luciferase." Reuters had also previously debunked the White House reporter's claim that Luciferase, an enzyme that naturally produces light in fireflies and other luminous organisms, was of satanic origin back in September — and in fact "lux" means bearing light in Latin.

"Lucifer," "luciferin" and "luciferase" all come from the Latin lux, meaning light, and ferre, to carry (here ). Despite their shared etymology, the compound and enzyme are not related to the fallen angel.

The repercussion: Robinson's over-the-top misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine got her tweet taken down, and earned her sanctions from the social network. A Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona, "[Emerald Robinson] has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."

Here's our writeup of the nutty Luciferase tweet that Newsmax's White House correspondent Emerald Robinson — it has since been taken down.



Currently, there's a note saying the post violates Twitter's rules in the tweet's place.https://t.co/iKPOicdlFv — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 2, 2021

It was later reported that her erroneous tweet earned her a 7-day suspension from Twitter.

Newsmax WH correspondent Emerald Robinson, who tweeted that the vaccine contains a tracer called 'Lucifer,' has been suspended by twitter for 7 days. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2021

Newsmax also took Robinson off the air following her misinformation-laden hullaballoo.

Newsmax is benching White House correspondent Emerald Robinson following her posting of a tweet claiming bioluminescence in covid vaccines. Statement: pic.twitter.com/BZT4euAHNQ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 4, 2021

Other pundits mocked Robinson over the logic of her bizarre contention that people were being tracked by their vaccines when everyone was already being tracked by their cell phones.

About the @EmeraldRobinson psychotweet: I ask, as I ask every time somebody suggests you're being tracked by the vaccine, why they'd give you a tracking device for free when they CAN CONTINUE TO CHARGE YOU HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS FOR THE TRACKING DEVICE KNOWN AS YOUR PHONE pic.twitter.com/pArHieGkAO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 2, 2021

Others attempted in vain to give Robinson a science lesson about the enzyme.

Okay, looking at this from a conspiracy theorists mind: They're probably lacking scientific literacy and getting this confused with one UTMB study where researchers used Luciferase to track viral spread. It's what makes firefly booties glow at night. 1/ https://t.co/pP2DpxTPGC — Dr. Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) November 2, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Greg Kelly

The character: Greg Kelly, Newsmax host, guy who demands to have a "McFish" at 9 in the morning, style icon.

The plot: On Monday morning, Kelly tried and failed to take an MTA bus, tweeting "I will NOT be doing this again… Everyone is nice, but we make STOPS every other block and it feels like the slow boat to China. UBER HERE I COME."

To "switch things up" I took THE BUS this morning. A real long one with one of those ACCORDION springy things in the middle. I will NOT be doing this again. Everyone is nice but we make STOPS every other block and it feels like the slow boat to China. UBER HERE I COME! pic.twitter.com/gtRbKsChId — Greg Kelly–LET'S GO BRANDON! (@gregkellyusa) November 1, 2021

As the ride continued, Kelly began live-tweeting that he was having trouble exiting his ill-fated bus trip.

"We're SKIPPING all the stops and I need to get off," he exclaimed.

Now we're SKIPPING all the stops and I need to get off. DON'T TAKE THE BUS. pic.twitter.com/0sOXGXy9yF — Greg Kelly–LET'S GO BRANDON! (@gregkellyusa) November 1, 2021

The repercussion: Kelly's anti-bus lament was roundly mocked on Twitter as netizens clowned on the conservative news host for not knowing how buses work.

this is absolutely the type of shit that would have inspired lovecraft to write cosmic horror if he was alive today. the indescribable horror of not knowing how busses work and being too shy to ask the italian looking man beside you about it https://t.co/IzQ0Cb7PrD — ؜ (@Liv_Agar) November 1, 2021

Other members of the Twitter peanut gallery joked that they hoped Kelly got stuck on the bus indefinitely.

I hope he never figures it out, just stuck on that bus forever https://t.co/OUbM1kqYys — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) November 1, 2021

rip greg kelly who got on a bus and was never heard from again (NOBODY TELL HIM) https://t.co/4eQUcUqUc2 — talia jane🌻 (@mxtaliajane) November 1, 2021

This guy's never ridden a bus in his life https://t.co/Z6ww4wuuSI — Radio Free Amanda 余美娜 (@catcontentonly) November 1, 2021

Dude I'm sorry you don't know how to press a button but don't take it out on the public transport system https://t.co/v4erwouvB0 — Edgar Allan Bitch (Saf) – Halloween in November (@edgar_a_bitch) November 2, 2021

New York Daily News transit reporter Clayton Guse later reported that Kelly may have unwittingly gotten onto a bus that skips local stops.

"Kelly rode a 60-foot-long articulated model that is mainly used for Select Bus Service," Guse explained.

Thursday

Milk

The character: Milk, a "a nutrient-rich liquid food," purchased in large quantities by some American families.

The plot: A CNN segment about rising food prices included a quip from a Texas woman claiming she purchased 12 gallons of milk a week for her 9 kids. "A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it's $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that's a lot of money."

"A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it's $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that's a lot of money."@EvanMcS goes grocery shopping with the Stotlers and shows us how badly inflation is hitting the middle class. pic.twitter.com/39hPPRHLja — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 4, 2021

The repercussion: The CNN segment about the family who made bulk milk purchases went viral, as various journalists snarked about what they were actually doing with all of that dairy.

12 gallons of milk a week may sound like a lot, but they've actually had to cut out their milk baths on alternate days. https://t.co/3vwwMWjKfR — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 4, 2021

i love milk but come on. 12 gallons a week? are they bathing in it https://t.co/WMCr8Q6InO — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) November 4, 2021

We spoke to a normal American family that buys 12 gallons of milk a week about how Biden's inflation is affecting them pic.twitter.com/67FxYwO3DS — dylan matthews (@dylanmatt) November 4, 2021

Heading out to pick up my weekly 12 gallons of milk pic.twitter.com/QUB9KvfQGl — honest jabe (@jaynooch) November 4, 2021

::bass line:: ::exterior shot of apartment building::

Jerry: So he buys 12 gallons of milk a week? — not the guy (@notnotnuanced) November 4, 2021

people are flabbergasted by the family buying 12 gallons of milk like this isn't the exact word problem our math textbooks were preparing us for — Clare Cons (@macrotargeting) November 4, 2021

Congratulations to milk for being today's main character — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2021

Evan McMorris-Santoro, the CNN reporter who conducted the interview, was not amused by the internet's jibes.

Truly remarkable number of assholes on here attempting to dunk on a charming family who lays out how it feels to shop with price rises. Very wise and cool tweets. Glad you're all weathering the economy so well! https://t.co/AqA26YbwIA — Evan McMorris-Santoro (@EvanMcS) November 4, 2021

Keilar also tried to take the criticism of her segment in stride.

Look, the silver lining here is that a lot of people who have never had to shop around for the store with the cheap milk are now ... never mind. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 4, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Chris Pratt

The character: Chris Pratt, Anna Faris's ex-husband, the internet's least favorite Chris, future voice actor of every 90s kids' favorite cartoon.

The plot: In a birthday tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram, Pratt wrote, "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!"

"She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade," he added. "Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot."

The real political divide in america can be summed up b whether u think this post from Chris Pratt comes off as a) sweet snd normal or b) Cringe and insane pic.twitter.com/Ibp0jt30Jd — 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕝𝕪 𝕡𝕖𝕒𝕣 (@cactus__flower_) November 4, 2021

The repercussion: Pratt's Instagram post sparked a furor on the internet, with many rubbed the wrong way with the way the actor described his wife as if she was his possession.

the culture of "my wife moves mountains for me, sacrifices her personal happiness for mine, is way out of my league in every way, and I am..a man who does nothing for her in return haha🥰 men, get you a woman who's serving you while you just sit there!" is so toxic and must die. pic.twitter.com/qE2QAvO692 — Lane Moore👉NYC 11/16 (@hellolanemoore) November 4, 2021

chris pratt cast as the voice of aw shucks toxic masculinity — I go by RB now, thx ✌🏻 (@RheaButcher) November 4, 2021

Others were turned off by the way Pratt described their daughter as "healthy," as his other child with Faris suffers from health problems.

All of this is cringe but it's especially gross considering his kid with Anna was born with health issues.



Also a casual reminder that Chris attends an anti-gay church and follows white supremacists on Instagram lol 🙃 pic.twitter.com/I2RgFywtrB — Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) November 4, 2021

Oh Anna Faris dodged a manbaby sized bullet huh https://t.co/fMcu1Z4rsC — Queensatz Thotterach (Dillon) (@iamtheaardvark) November 4, 2021

May we all be like Anna Faris: so beloved that the entirety of the internet drags our ex for us. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) November 4, 2021

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which includes an influencer who took ill-advised selfies in front of her father's casket and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]