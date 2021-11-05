A White House Reporter With A COVID-19 Vaccine Conspiracy Theory So Bonkers It Got Her Suspended From Twitter, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include a White House correspondent who claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was satanic, a Newsmax host who doesn't know how to use the bus, a family who buys 12 gallons of milk every week and a Hollywood star whose birthday tribute to his wife backfired spectacularly.
Monday
Emerald Robinson
The character: Emerald Robinson, Newsmax's White House correspondent, anti-vaxxer, infamous Jen Psaki foil.
The plot: On Monday, Robinson erroneously claimed that COVID-19 vaccines contained a so-called tracking bioluminescent marker called "LUCIFERASE."
"Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends," Robinson wrote in a since-deleted tweet.
Snopes found Robinson's statement to be false, saying the "vaccine does not contain luciferin or luciferase." Reuters had also previously debunked the White House reporter's claim that Luciferase, an enzyme that naturally produces light in fireflies and other luminous organisms, was of satanic origin back in September — and in fact "lux" means bearing light in Latin.
"Lucifer," "luciferin" and "luciferase" all come from the Latin lux, meaning light, and ferre, to carry (here ). Despite their shared etymology, the compound and enzyme are not related to the fallen angel.
The repercussion: Robinson's over-the-top misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine got her tweet taken down, and earned her sanctions from the social network. A Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona, "[Emerald Robinson] has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."
It was later reported that her erroneous tweet earned her a 7-day suspension from Twitter.
Newsmax also took Robinson off the air following her misinformation-laden hullaballoo.
Other pundits mocked Robinson over the logic of her bizarre contention that people were being tracked by their vaccines when everyone was already being tracked by their cell phones.
Others attempted in vain to give Robinson a science lesson about the enzyme.
Dishonorable Mention
Greg Kelly
The character: Greg Kelly, Newsmax host, guy who demands to have a "McFish" at 9 in the morning, style icon.
The plot: On Monday morning, Kelly tried and failed to take an MTA bus, tweeting "I will NOT be doing this again… Everyone is nice, but we make STOPS every other block and it feels like the slow boat to China. UBER HERE I COME."
As the ride continued, Kelly began live-tweeting that he was having trouble exiting his ill-fated bus trip.
"We're SKIPPING all the stops and I need to get off," he exclaimed.
The repercussion: Kelly's anti-bus lament was roundly mocked on Twitter as netizens clowned on the conservative news host for not knowing how buses work.
Other members of the Twitter peanut gallery joked that they hoped Kelly got stuck on the bus indefinitely.
New York Daily News transit reporter Clayton Guse later reported that Kelly may have unwittingly gotten onto a bus that skips local stops.
"Kelly rode a 60-foot-long articulated model that is mainly used for Select Bus Service," Guse explained.
Thursday
Milk
The character: Milk, a "a nutrient-rich liquid food," purchased in large quantities by some American families.
The plot: A CNN segment about rising food prices included a quip from a Texas woman claiming she purchased 12 gallons of milk a week for her 9 kids. "A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it's $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that's a lot of money."
The repercussion: The CNN segment about the family who made bulk milk purchases went viral, as various journalists snarked about what they were actually doing with all of that dairy.
Evan McMorris-Santoro, the CNN reporter who conducted the interview, was not amused by the internet's jibes.
Keilar also tried to take the criticism of her segment in stride.
Dishonorable Mention
Chris Pratt
The character: Chris Pratt, Anna Faris's ex-husband, the internet's least favorite Chris, future voice actor of every 90s kids' favorite cartoon.
The plot: In a birthday tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram, Pratt wrote, "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!"
"She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade," he added. "Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot."
The repercussion: Pratt's Instagram post sparked a furor on the internet, with many rubbed the wrong way with the way the actor described his wife as if she was his possession.
Others were turned off by the way Pratt described their daughter as "healthy," as his other child with Faris suffers from health problems.
