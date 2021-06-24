This Reddit Thread Of Easy Ways To Make A Million Dollars Will Make You Want To Quit Your Day Job
Money doesn't buy happiness, but it sure helps.
Perhaps with that in mind, Redditor u/Imaginary-Cycle-5600 asked the r/AskReddit community to share the easiest ways to make a million dollars. Other Redditors enthusiastically provided many helpful (and hilarious) answers.
Here are some of the best SFW responses from the viral Reddit thread.
Marry A Rich Person
Inherit It (Har Har)
Ask One Million People For $1
(All jokes aside, this actually worked in real life.)
Sell A Book About How To Become A Millionaire
If You're European, Collecting Plastic Bottles
If you're European, collect 2 million plastic bottles. my brain converts every currency to HRK because of where I'm from, so the answer works if you look at it that way. You get 50 lipas for every bottle in Croatia, comes to 0.080 cents a bottle. You collect 2 million bottles, you get 1 million kunas. I can't do math to save my life, so you'll have to calculate the rest yourself and convert to dollars, unfortunately. — freddy0got0fingered
Get A Degree In Computer Science
The Million Dollar Idea From 'Office Space'
Through Savings And Wise Investments
