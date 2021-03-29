A Drone Pilot Melted His Drone To Get This Close-Up Shot Of A Volcano
Photographer Garðar Ólafs flew his drone so close to the Fagradalsfjall volcano that he later found out part of the drone had melted.
[Via Digital Trends]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Photographer Garðar Ólafs flew his drone so close to the Fagradalsfjall volcano that he later found out part of the drone had melted.
[Via Digital Trends]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Whether for breathing or sending rockets back home, we'll need to make oxygen on Mars. Soon, we'll know if it's possible.
Andrew Steele, scientist and author of "Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old," shares tips that can reverse aging on a cellular level.
So *that* is how you're supposed to pronounce "Yves Saint Laurent."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Photographer Garðar Ólafs flew his drone so close to the Fagradalsfjall volcano that he later found out part of the drone had melted.
Every day, in small towns and cities across the country, thousands of people are booked into local jails, often for minor crimes. Many never come home.
I turned 30 at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, and when I came home, the tumbleweeds around the trailer were thick and tall enough to swallow a man. Like my romantic fantasies, they were pretty at first and quick to multiply.
It doesn't matter how old you are — you'll never stop saying, "I'm on the phone, MOM!!"
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Get a 400GB card for as low as $38.99, or a 512GB card for $55.99. If you have a Switch, Android device or a Raspberry Pi, today's a good opportunity to stock up.
We're going to do a wild guess and assume he doesn't like it.
Discovery that a whitefly uses a stolen plant gene to elude its host's defenses may offer a route to new pest-control strategies.
Researchers figured out how a jolt of discomfort gets from the damaged outside of your tooth to the nerves inside it.
Trey Kennedy channels his best impressions of Costco Executive members and how they behave in the wholesale market.
Andrew Rea's YouTube channel, "Binging With Babish," has more than 8 million subscribers watching him make food inspired by movies and TV.
Even if every human being on Earth went for a dip in the ocean at the same time, they'd be just a drop in the bucket compared to the size of the planet's seas.
This one-year-old has some serious parkour chops.
mRNA's story likely will not end with COVID-19: Its potential stretches far beyond this pandemic.
From this table-flipping scene in "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" to "The Situation" shoving his head into a wall on "Jersey Shore," here are some of the wildest moments that has happened on reality television.
The country has one of the largest standing armies in the world, but much of its equipment is old and obsolete. North Korea has sought to make up for those shortcomings by building nuclear weapons.
Junk satellites can pose risks to other objects in Earth's orbit. Startups are testing out ways to tidy up, from magnets to robotic tentacles.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Daði Freyr and his band Gagnamagnið are back with a new pop hit for this year's Eurovision competition, and in the music video are tasked with getting rid of a monster.
Beyond the press document the making of the world's largest ice carousel in Lappajärvi, Finland, with the help of Janne Käpylehto and his team.
While we're thrilled that we're getting into the sunny part of the year, our eyes are starting to get pretty tired. Thankfully, Huckberry makes some very stylish sunglasses that only cost 45 bucks.
Not only will this bottle keep your liquid hot or cold for up to 24 hours, it also uses UV-C to kill 99.9% of bacteria.
Reese's, Jolly Rancher, Ferrero Rocher and more are on sale at Amazon for a limited time. Let's make this year's Easter Basket extra sweet.
Boys as young as three are more than happy to police the toy box and make sure that no little dude walks away with a Barbie.
Welcome to the new reality of saying, "I hope this email finds you well," and pretending you know what you're doing.
Parts of the immigration system are in crisis. Others aren't. Andrew Selee guides us through what is and isn't working.
The once-heralded director Joss Whedon has faced allegations of misconduct from former co-workers, actors on his sets and his ex-wife. Vulture has compiled all the allegations into one timeline.
A video of David DeVore Jr.'s trip to the dentist became one of the most iconic moments of the generation that grew up on YouTube.
An interactive, street-level tour of America's full political landscape.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
YouTubers Kara and Nate travel to Monowi, Nebraska, to meet the town's singular resident, 87-year-old Elsie.
We're the only species that can throw at speeds that kill.
Stretch is a new robot prototype designed to automate box-moving tasks in warehouses.
Snarky tweets targeting the senators came after the CEO told company executives they weren't pushing back hard enough on critics.
The publication of the "Harper's letter" attracted huge attention. Most people had stopped reading the magazine, which is stranger and better than you might expect.
Each state has its merits and drawbacks, but how would different states try to lure people to move there?
Joshua Green, 27, was identified Sunday night as the suspect in the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store in Essex, Baltimore County police said in a statement.
There's science behind why your relationship works so well — or doesn't.
According to officials, the ship is almost free, but there's still a lot of obstacles ahead in restarting traffic blocked at the canal.
The noises of a massive conch shell from the Upper Paleolithic Marsoulas cave society were reproduced and published online.
The Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone film set off a short-lived erotic thriller boom in Hollywood — but the story is marked with controversy and betrayal.
The saga behind a resurfaced "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' episode and other lost media tales.
Scientists sent 12 bottles of Chateau Petrus 2000 and 320 grapevines to the ISS to research sustainable agriculture. And, of course, they tasted it.
A review of "Work: A Deep History, From the Stone Age to the Age of Robots" by James Suzman.
When we were thinking about playing sports outdoors, this is not quite what we had in mind.