Douchebag Boaters Taunt Family With Pride Flag, Get Some Instant Karma
Anti-gay boaters got a serious dose of karma when their boat went down in flames after harassing a family flying an LGBTQ pride flag in Moses Lake, Washington. According to the @retro_ushi_, "[T]hey were driving around us so roughly, they either damaged their carburetor or took in water and stalled. Then fumes built up and when they tried to speed away, the fumes ignited."
Despite the boaters' outrageous conduct, the family helped them out of the water. Cue the TikTok "oh no" song.
[Via Raw Story]