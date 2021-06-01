Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
Douchebag Boaters Taunt Family With Pride Flag, Get Some Instant Karma
BON VOYAGE
·Updated:

Anti-gay boaters got a serious dose of karma when their boat went down in flames after harassing a family flying an LGBTQ pride flag in Moses Lake, Washington. According to the @retro_ushi_, "[T]hey were driving around us so roughly, they either damaged their carburetor or took in water and stalled. Then fumes built up and when they tried to speed away, the fumes ignited."

Despite the boaters' outrageous conduct, the family helped them out of the water. Cue the TikTok "oh no" song.

@uhohbigboi

We safely got them out of the water immediately. We were nicer than they were. #pride #lgbtq #boat #Fail #Karma #Gay #hate #sorrynotsorry

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

[Via Raw Story]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DIGG PICKS

It's time again to pay respects to the old man. We've already done a bit of cursory shopping, but what better way to honor the person who helped raise you than by giving him a book that will make him grin ear to ear.

THAT WAS THEN
esquire.com

"How do I make peace with the years I lost in the closet?" John Paul Brammer reflects on the teenage girl he dated before he came out, and on how the past shouldn't be seen as disposable.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x