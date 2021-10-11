Car Detailer Lists All The Ways That The Body Work Of Tesla Cars Are Crappy
Auto detailer and TikToker Jessica Tran does not mince words when it comes to Tesla's designs.
[Via TikTok]
The situation is making me feel gaslit and super insecure.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
We don't know if we would have been able to avoid those cars so deftly.
Trump's former spokesperson promises to reveal the truth behind the lies in "I'll Take Your Questions Now," but she seems unable to sift fact from fiction in her own memories.
Eric Clapton went from setting the standard for rock guitar to making "full-tilt" racist rants to becoming an outspoken vaccine skeptic. Did he change? Or was he always like this?
How boomers pick up the phone versus a Gen Z.
Alan Cumming's computer hacker was way ahead of his time, style-wise.
"The Babadook," "The Ring," "28 Days Later," and more movies that made the turn of the new millennium a renaissance period for scary movies.
It's like we're watching a Marvel superhero film.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US now think they might have cracked it.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"I used to work for Facebook, and my job was to spend eight hours a day looking at all the worst things people post online."
Gift exchanges between US and foreign leaders, a highly regulated process, devolved into sometimes risible shambles during the Trump administration.
From my perspective, telling the story in linear time makes it far easier to take sides.
Back when the two were filming "Twins," DeVito reportedly once got Schwarzenegger stoned with a cigar with marijuana inside. And now recently at a "Twins" sequel event, Schwarzenegger tried to prank DeVito back with a similar cigar.
58-year-old Evander Holyfield might be the most recent example, but he's far from the only legendary fighter to crave "one last bout."
The latest status symbol in kitchens is invisible appliances — but hiding behind that fridge disguised as a cabinet is a long history of people trying to engineer society.
Just because the trainer received one star reviews doesn't mean they're not legitimate — Gabriel from Monster Cast Fitness actually seems like a pretty good trainer.
If it's more than a hobby, it's time to stop complaining about losing, and start doing what it takes to win.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"Jennifer's Body" was not well-received when it first came out, but opinions of the horror film have since changed.
Everything you need to know about the Rivian IPO.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
Distortions are inevitable when you try to turn the Earth's sphere into a two-dimensional map.
This year marks the first time a US president has officially recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
"There's no such thing as 100 percent. It's your ability to operate in discomfort."
A bad snap from Kelce causes a Hurts fumble. The ball gets slippery in the endzone and leads to a Panthers safety!
Spooky season is here, and that's as good of a reason as any to own this "Creepshow" hoodie. It's staying on through Groundhog's Day too.
Cassandra Peterson, better known as Elvira, tells her of some real life hauntings that plagued her and "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill
Judge Donna Scott Davenport oversees a juvenile justice system in Rutherford County, Tennessee, with a staggering history of jailing children. She said kids must face consequences, which rarely seem to apply to her or the other adults in charge.
Oliver examines how information spreads in non-English-speaking communities on social media.
There really is such a thing as too much information.
Showtime's docuseries "Buried" revisits Eileen Franklin, the woman who, in 1989, claimed she recovered the repressed memory of her father killing her best friend.
The version of Epcot visitors encounter at Disney World is hardly what Walt Disney had imagined in 1966. It's an acronym for 'Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow,' which should give you a clue.
Bill reminds Democrats that Donald Trump is like a shark that's not gone, just gone out to sea - and he'll be back to destroy democracy in 2024.
This Lego kit has a tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and pteranodon skeleton for under 60 bucks. Our desk needs these now.
Do not try this at home, or over the course of a week. Be warned!
Even today, scientists don't know why we dream. But now psychologists have found a way to communicate with lucid dreamers — people who can take control of their dreams — in the hope that they might help us explore what goes on with our brains at night.
There's nothing wrong with being a lactose malabsorber.
Nothing is sacred, not even America's most beloved puppets.
Freshman QB and WR Marvin Mims connected on the catch of the year in the wildest game of the season.
There are queer and trans people in Selma, Alabama, something Dave might need to be aware of.
The whistle-blower Frances Haugen hoped that her revelations would prompt a reckoning. Instead, the company has doubled down.
Texas A&M won with the incredibly rare upset over #1 Alabama, who practically never loses in the regular season, especially to unranked teams.
Take it from me: I'm a former teen-soap star.
The death of Eva Green's enigmatic "Casino Royale" character haunted the rest of the series and changed how 007 saw the world. With "No Time to Die" about to come out, it's time to salute the franchise's secret MVP.