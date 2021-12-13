Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Fan footage from the Yas Marina circuit captures the exhilarating last lap in which Red Bull's Max Verstappen overtook Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton to take the Driver's Championship.
In California's Inland Empire, Black and Latino communities already faced some of the worst pollution. Then, more warehouses and trucks started appearing.
Mark Takahashi, senior reviews editor of Edmunds.com, explains which cars got a terrific overhaul and which ones left him scratching his head.
WNYC's planning editor Kate Hinds often posts photos to Twitter asking followers to find her cat, who is hiding somewhere in frame. This week's had us stumped for a good minute.
Time magazine says "few individuals have had ore influence than Musk" — and then they got to ask him a few personal questions.
In the first video Isaiah Holt posted on Snapchat on Friday evening, he walked around the candle factory where he worked, sipping on pink lemonade as a siren howled behind him. "My only question," he said, joking, "is do I still get my lunch break in 15 minutes."
Having a slower-paced morning set me up better for the entire day, giving me time to think and properly plan things out.
If you rent a car from Hertz, they might call the cops on you, according to this bonkers CBS News report.
A shocking plot twist involving Mr. Big and a Peloton in "And Just Like That" actually caused the exercise company's stock to crash. Thankfully, Ryan Reynolds came to their rescue with this hysterical ad.
Insulin in the United States costs about eight times more than it does in peer countries, according to a 2020 study. About one in four people who need it can't afford it.
The glossy online program wasn't perfect, but it was what I needed just then.
Upscaled Studio presents the Hindenburg disaster like we've never seen it before.
Snowmen, Santas and reindeer are nice and all, but this holiday sasquatch is better-suited for our trees.
Approximately half of all plastic exported from Iceland to Sweden to be recycled in 2016 is sitting untouched inside this warehouse in Päryd.
When kids change their ways to fit in, some complicated things can happen.
The United States has a dirty-money problem.
Home chef Ethan Chlebowski explains how to avoid the six most common mistakes that chefs make when they start braising meat at home.
The free-loving sannyasins from the Bhagwan movement were a "crucial bridge between Ibiza's 60s counterculture and the 90s electronic dance."
They come in pairs more often than you might think, but generally aren't twice as dangerous as the solo acts.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Comedian and YouTuber Ryan George does it again, this time for snowmen.
Subscription-based features are taking over the automotive industry — and now they're coming for your key fob.
A commercial ad of a heartwarming Christmas dinner invite is NOT what it seems. At all. Like, be prepared.
Bigler Jobe Stouffer has spent 36 years on death row in Oklahoma and witnessed 133 executions. Now, it's his turn.
An international hunt for the culprit over a $200K suit. Film shoots were never the same after this robbery.
The EPA said that it would begin monitoring for DINP, a phthalate that causes birth defects and cancer, more than 20 years ago. It still hasn't.
Unlike the past few handful of years, Xbox is bringing the goods this holiday season. These are our picks for the best games you can buy for Microsoft's platform this holiday season.
A penalty shootout would feature a pair of decisive saves from NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson to help the club lift its first MLS Cup.
The US has embraced an herb that is a staple of cuisines from India to Vietnam.
First time host and musical performer Billie Eilish crushes it in her opening monologue.
MBARI's ocean rover can dive miles deep to get crystal-clear footage of mind-blowing marine life.
This magnetic hourglass bucks the expectation of its name and counts for a minute, but what a glorious minute it is.
Humans aren't the only ones who enjoy catching snowflakes.
In a generation defined by shooting, Curry is regarded as the best.
After a tense and highly controversial season decider at Yas Marina he beat his title rival Lewis Hamilton into second on the very last lap of the season after the pair had gone into the race level on points.
The perfect distraction from real life is watching "Saturday Night Live" mock TikTok trends.
Top diplomats from G7 nations gather in the UK as Western nations express concerns against Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Members of the United States' UAP community are celebrating the detailed inclusion, arguing that it goes farther than almost any legislation ever proposed—with a real chance of passing.
Someone finally addressed the elephant in the room about "Clifford The Big Red Dog."
Cup Noodles is known as a cheap dinner or a college staple. But the Japanese creation was originally designed as a cosmopolitan luxury.
The author's son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony.
The "Seinfeld' cavalcade of characters fit extremely well into HBO's "Succession" intro.
The annual gathering of costume-clad young people often invites mass brawls, public fornication and loutishness.
Thursday saw the release of the first episode of "And Just Like That…", the HBO Max reboot of "Sex and the City", and fans were in for a, well, Big surprise.
When Florida's Marco Wilson threw an opponent's shoe during their 2020 showdown with LSU, he didn't know he was opening a can of worms.