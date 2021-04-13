In a battle royale between the fifty states and the District of Columbia, Hawaii came out on top as the clear winner. According to a YouGov poll, Americans declared it the best state after they had to select the "better" state out of two states shown to them.

It's clear from the survey that Americans prefer the beautiful outdoors. Hawaii's beaches and tropical climate claimed first place with a 69% win rate, followed by Colorado, known for its numerous mountain peaks and ranges, with a 65% win rate. Nevada, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, New York, Georgia and Texas complete the top 10 best American states, indicating a varied interest in tourist destinations, warm weather and ocean coastlines.

America's least favorite states include Arkansas, New Jersey, Mississippi and Alabama — states that also have low scores for healthcare access and income. District of Columbia came in last with a 35% win percentage, perhaps due to its association with politics and with it, political divisiveness.

