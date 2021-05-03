Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
THE BURBS ARE CALLING
·Updated:

Using a list of the fastest-growing towns in each state provided by the US Census, Homes.com made a list of 50 suburbs and ranked them according to nine home-buying criteria. The ranking takes into account home affordability and availability, diversity, crime and more.

Westfield, a suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana, took top spot. The median home price in Westfield is $310,200, the average square footage 2,600 square feet, and the average yard size 0.25 acres. According to Homes.com, Westfield "provides an environment significantly conducive for remote work."

Westfield is followed by Forney, Texas, and Woodstock, Georgia — all three suburbs received a 40+ score using Home.com's ranking system.

Homes.com


[Read more at Homes.com]

Adwait Patil
Adwait is an Associate Editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

MAKE IT WORTH IT
eater.com

Restaurant owners are blaming increased unemployment benefits for the current restaurant labor shortage. The calculus for workers, though, is far more complex.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x