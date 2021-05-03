The 20 Best US Suburbs To Move To In 2021, Mapped
Using a list of the fastest-growing towns in each state provided by the US Census, Homes.com made a list of 50 suburbs and ranked them according to nine home-buying criteria. The ranking takes into account home affordability and availability, diversity, crime and more.
Westfield, a suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana, took top spot. The median home price in Westfield is $310,200, the average square footage 2,600 square feet, and the average yard size 0.25 acres. According to Homes.com, Westfield "provides an environment significantly conducive for remote work."
Westfield is followed by Forney, Texas, and Woodstock, Georgia — all three suburbs received a 40+ score using Home.com's ranking system.