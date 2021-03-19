👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
Basketball Player Sedona Prince Posts Video Exposing The Vast Difference Between Women And Men's Gyms At The NCAA Tournament
WEIGHT A MINUTE

Digg · Updated:

On Thursday, Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kershner posted photos comparing the differences in the women's basketball tournament in San Antonio and the men's tournament in Indianapolis.

The difference is glaring. While the men's gym came equipped with many dumbbells, weight racks, and bars and plates, the women's gym only had six pairs of weights and some yoga mats.

In response to people calling out the disparity between the men and women's training facilities, the NCAA issued a statement saying that they acknowledged the discrepancy and claimed that the lack of amenities was due to "a lack of space."

The claim that there wasn't enough space was called into question by Oregon Ducks' Sedona Prince in a video that showed how vast the women's weight room space was:

@sedonerrr

it's 2021 and we are still fighting for bits and pieces of equality. #ncaa #inequality #fightforchange

♬ original sound – Sedona Prince

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

MOOKIE MAGIC

130 diggs gq.com

From pushing himself and the Dodgers to be better. From bowling well enough to play with the pros. From hammering his friends at Madden. And, scariest of all: from getting better at the sport he already dominates.

HERD ON THE STREET

571 diggs cnn.com

There's no denying the rising optimism felt by some as state governors expand COVID-19 vaccination access and push to end capacity restrictions on businesses and large gatherings. However, experts are sounding the alarm regarding two barriers keeping the US from a return to normalcy.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample