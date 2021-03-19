Basketball Player Sedona Prince Posts Video Exposing The Vast Difference Between Women And Men's Gyms At The NCAA Tournament
On Thursday, Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kershner posted photos comparing the differences in the women's basketball tournament in San Antonio and the men's tournament in Indianapolis.
The difference is glaring. While the men's gym came equipped with many dumbbells, weight racks, and bars and plates, the women's gym only had six pairs of weights and some yoga mats.
In response to people calling out the disparity between the men and women's training facilities, the NCAA issued a statement saying that they acknowledged the discrepancy and claimed that the lack of amenities was due to "a lack of space."
The claim that there wasn't enough space was called into question by Oregon Ducks' Sedona Prince in a video that showed how vast the women's weight room space was: