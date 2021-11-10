Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
Baggage Handler Demonstrates How Loading A Plane Is Like Real Life Tetris
INTENSELY SATISFYING
Updated:

TikToker @DJSugue provided a day in the life with this eye-popping time-lapse video showing the fascinating way he neatly organizes luggage in the baggage hull of a plane.

@djsugue

Stacking bags 101 💼🛫 #fyp #foryou #airport #yvr #rampagent #737max #737 #baggage #travel #travelling #vancouver #fun #atwork #fypシ #boeing

♬ sonido original – Valentino

Protip, mute the sound and play the Tetris theme.

[Via TikTok]

