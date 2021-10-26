How To Make Adults Drink Juice, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week we've got a dash of fall content, a dollop of spooky season material and a heaping spoonful of memes related to the aging process, just to keep it real. Enjoy!
- Whatever works:
2. I'd be heading to the auditorium to rehearse for the fall play right now:
3. Can't wait to see this take off:
4. Gonna need to speak to the manager of this location:
5. Please support your body's various unions:
6. Honestly, they're not wrong:
7. Brutal but fair:
8. When the IT student becomes the IT teacher:
9. We really are living in the most cursed timeline:
10. Great point tbh:
Bonus tweet:
