How To Make Adults Drink Juice, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week we've got a dash of fall content, a dollop of spooky season material and a heaping spoonful of memes related to the aging process, just to keep it real. Enjoy!

Whatever works:

Apple Orchard: Hey do you want apple juice?



Adults: No that is for kids



Apple Orchard: *crossing out 'juice'* I meant cider



Adults: Oh yeah fuck me up — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) October 23, 2021



2. I'd be heading to the auditorium to rehearse for the fall play right now:

Remember those days when you missed school and you'd check the time and think "they're eating right now" — Jamz  (@jjamz_) October 20, 2021



3. Can't wait to see this take off:

you've heard of elf on the shelf, but what about pic.twitter.com/44jeahQelv — 🌈Dr. Frizzle (@Swilua) October 15, 2021



4. Gonna need to speak to the manager of this location:

One of the McDonalds staff just told me they didn't know who Grimace was and my brain went haywire and I blurted out "He fucking WORKS here" — Bea_ker (@bea_ker) October 21, 2021



5. Please support your body's various unions:

Every time I get a gray hair I remember that one of my stem cells is like, "the working conditions here are awful and I am done." And I respect that, from a labor perspective — Melissa Florer-Bixler (@MelissaFloBix) October 23, 2021



6. Honestly, they're not wrong:

obsessed w my 19 year old coworker who upon finding out i'm 25 has been treating me like i'm on fucking life support — Ibs warrior (@oatmilkmotel) October 21, 2021



7. Brutal but fair:

beginning a breakup text with "as the situation with the supply chain continues to develop," — JP (@jpbrammer) October 24, 2021



8. When the IT student becomes the IT teacher:

Love when the IT person asks if I've tried re-starting my computer, and I tell them 'yes'. I can feel their respect for me increasing – we're not quite equals, but I'm no common rube. — Gourmet Spud (@gourmetspud) October 25, 2021



9. We really are living in the most cursed timeline:



10. Great point tbh:

This Army recruiter for the win. pic.twitter.com/tpA1Sg6EZ2 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 23, 2021

Bonus tweet:

ladies and gentlemen, the weekdays pic.twitter.com/Ju6dgvJ0Kv — Zack Knoll (@zackknoll_) October 25, 2021





For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.