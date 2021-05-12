The Actors Who Swear The Most In Their Movies, Visualized
Have you ever noticed that some actors work in profanity the way other artists might work in oils or clay? StatsPanda scoured through 3,500 movie scripts and put together this infographic of the actors who swear the most per 1,000 words. The analysis found Jonah Hill to be the most profane actor in Hollywood, with a swear count of 376, or 22.9 times per 1,000 words said on screen. Leonardo DiCaprio was close behind with a swear count of 361.
[Via Reddit]