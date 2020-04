'IS THIS ROOM TAKEN?'

Quarantine sucks, but at least the boredom is sparking new levels of creativity. Take this clever Zoom background concept, created by video producer Dan Crowd:

Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting. pic.twitter.com/Rl2AsjfZ7V — Dan Crowd (@itsdancrowd) April 3, 2020

You, too, can disrupt the space-time continuum and add a second version of yourself by uploading your own custom video as a virtual background:

I had the same like multiple instances of me hanging around. pic.twitter.com/05G4KDXNGY — Metehan Korkmazel (@korkmazelm) April 3, 2020



[Via Twitter]