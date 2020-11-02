👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore
HOME NEVER ALONE

Since 2005, the percentage of young adults living with their parents has risen in several European countries and the US, according to this graph from Instagram account statistics_data_facts (SDF).

Using data from Eurostat and the US Census, SDF put together this chart that shows how the percentage of young adults residing with their parents changed from 2005 to 2019. In the US, that number rose from 25% in 2005 to 30.8% in 2019, an increase that could be attributed to a host of reasons, including the economic recession in 2008, stagnant wages and the rise of home prices.

While the chart does not cover data from 2020, according to numbers from the Pew Research Center, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a record 52% of young adults residing with their parents in the US, surpassing the previous peak that occurred during the Great Depression.


[Via Instagram]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

SEAN A ROLL

3 diggs theringer.com

The actor behind everything from James Bond to Professor Henry Jones — and the inspiration for one of the greatest impressions in 'SNL' history — died at the age of 90 this past weekend.

'DESIGNED IN CHINA, MADE IN VIETNAM'

3 diggs mondediplo.com

Huawei, backed by the Chinese state, developed and helped shape 5G, the next generation of mobile connectivity. Europe has its own potential suppliers but the US fears this and is restricting the use of Chinese technology in America.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample