Since 2005, the percentage of young adults living with their parents has risen in several European countries and the US, according to this graph from Instagram account statistics_data_facts (SDF).

Using data from Eurostat and the US Census, SDF put together this chart that shows how the percentage of young adults residing with their parents changed from 2005 to 2019. In the US, that number rose from 25% in 2005 to 30.8% in 2019, an increase that could be attributed to a host of reasons, including the economic recession in 2008, stagnant wages and the rise of home prices.

While the chart does not cover data from 2020, according to numbers from the Pew Research Center, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a record 52% of young adults residing with their parents in the US, surpassing the previous peak that occurred during the Great Depression.



[Via Instagram]