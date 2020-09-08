The world's 25 richest families are worth a whopping $1.4 trillion. Here's a look at which families made the list and the main sources of their fortunes.

Using figures from Bloomberg, financial data site Visual Capitalist put together a visualization of the richest families in the world in 2020, ranking them by the size of their net worth. The illustration excludes first-generation wealth, which explains the absence of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, who currently rank as the world's No. 1 and No. 2 richest individuals, respectively.

See a full-size image of the graph here.

According to the graph, the Waltons, which own half of Walmart, the largest retailer in the world, are the richest family in the world. Their net worth totals a staggering $215 billion, $95 billion more than the second wealthiest family, the Marses, known for its eponymous candy bar.

And while some of the families listed in the graph have suffered a loss in net worth in 2020 — the Koch family fortune, for instance, has decreased $15 billion from 2019 to 2020 due to the oil crash earlier this year — the Walton family fortune has skyrocketed. Despite the pandemic — or rather, because of it — the Waltons grew their wealth by $25 billion this year or almost $3 million per hour, according to Bloomberg.



