TAKING IT OUT FOR A SPIN

Digg · Updated:

London's Woolwich Ferry did a 360 spin and honked its horn in the middle of the River Thames to pay their respects to medical workers on the front line.

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'IT'S NOT NARCISSISM IF IT'S ALSO INSPIRATION'

1 digg

JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample