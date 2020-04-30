Will Smith reunited with his "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-stars Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff on the season finale of his Snapchat show "Will From Home," and shared an emotional moment.

The cast reminisced wistfully about their late co-star James Avery, who played Uncle Phil by watching old clips from the show. Avery died back in 2014 from complications from open heart surgery. "That just makes me teary," quipped Smith, after watching many of their memorable moments on the show.

🥺🥺🥺🥺 Fresh prince cast watching clips of Uncle Phil. pic.twitter.com/1afL36XUTi — chanel. (@KissMySnap) April 30, 2020

[Via Twitter]