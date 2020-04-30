I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING

Digg · Updated:

Will Smith reunited with his "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-stars Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff on the season finale of his Snapchat show "Will From Home," and shared an emotional moment.

The cast reminisced wistfully about their late co-star James Avery, who played Uncle Phil by watching old clips from the show. Avery died back in 2014 from complications from open heart surgery. "That just makes me teary," quipped Smith, after watching many of their memorable moments on the show.

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DOUBLE, DOUBLE, OIL AND TROUBLE

1 digg bloomberg.com

The industrial giant missed the shale boom, overspent on projects, and saw its debt rise to $50 billion as its stock plummeted. Behind Exxon's fall from oil juggernaut to mediocre company.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample