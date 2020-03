As the coronavirus continues to dramatically spread, the United States is not testing for it nearly as fast as other countries. Even though Donald Trump said "anyone who wants a test can get a test," that turned out not to be the case. The BBC's Ros Atkins explains why the United States is lagging behind other countries in their approach to handling the crisis.

Why is the rate of coronavirus testing in the US is so far behind South Korea, Italy and many other countries? Here's 2 minutes on this – and why President Trump's leadership style is being challenged by COVID-19. Produced @courtbembridge pic.twitter.com/z0Tx6Cu4C9 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) March 10, 2020

[Via Twitter]